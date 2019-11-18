Why does Metaquotes allow cent accounts as signal provider for paid subscriptions?
If the signals were created after this rule so - the service desk should re-act (and fix those signals) - I mean: if someone found those signals so it may be good to write to the service desk for their consideration (and I remember one positive exqample when the user complained about paid signals from cents account, and the service desk fixed it by changing the signal from paid to free one.)
Yet, signal providers put affiliate link, or publicly state they are IB.
It may be old signals created long time ago (before this rule was created).
If the signals were created after this rule so - the service desk should re-act (and fix those signals) - I mean: if someone found those signals so it may be good to write to the service desk for their consideration (and I remember one positive exqample when the user complained about paid signals from cents account, and the service desk fixed it by changing the signal from paid to free one.)
The Service Desk could simplify this procedure by tagging those servers but they don't.
I already provide three brokers with a full documentation to prove that all their cent accounts fly under the radar and the Service Desk did nothing at all.
This was more than a year ago and all these servers and these signals are still active. They simply don't care or claim that they couldn't identify them as cent accounts which is NOT true.
There is nothing easier than that because their trade symbols mostly do have additional suffixes like a dot or .micro or .cent or whatever.
As far as I know brokerage companies and Metaquotes are business partners so there is nothing easier then asking the brokers where there cent accounts are hosted - and block those servers from paid subscriptions.
There is always a way if there is a will...
The Service Desk could simplify this procedure by tagging those servers but they don't.
I already provide three brokers with a full documentation to prove that all their cent accounts fly under the radar and the Service Desk
did nothing at all.
This was more than a year ago and all these servers and these signals are still active. They simply don't care or claim that they couldn't identify them as cent accounts which is NOT true.
There is nothing easier than that because their trade symbols mostly do have additional suffixes like a dot or .micro or .cent or whatever.
As far as I know brokerage companies and Metaquotes are business partners so there is nothing easier then asking the brokers where there cent accounts are hosted - and block those servers from paid subscriptions.
There is always a way if there is a will...
This is very true Daniel, I have also contacted the Service Desk with proof for certain broker/servers that allow cent/micro account to be shown as real accounts, allowing these accounts to register as paid signals.
Most of the large subscriber base signals are based on such accounts, so there is a serious problem here, misleading people/subscribers to believe that these providers are risking $10000s, when they only risk a couple of hundred $.
I didn't had any success pursuing these cases, so that makes 2 of us.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi everyone,
as the title says: Why does Metaquotes allow cent accounts as signal providers for paid subscriptions?
It is clearly defined in the mql5 signal rules in section III point 13 that this is NOT possible.
As a matter of fact this automatic definition is a big joke because every account running on FXOpen Real 2 is a cent account.
Everyone can easily check this himself by opening a cent account at this brokerage company. And yes, I post these server names because it is necessary for subscribers to know where the traps are.
This is the perfect open door to seriously damage subscriber's funds because all these accounts usually come without any risk management.
A perfect example is a group of eqyptian "traders" or signal providers that trade all the same EA on these cent account and provide huge growth rates to grab subscription fees as long as the account survives.
If it crashes they publish another cent account with huge growth rates and the game continues.
It is just ridicolous that a company like Metaquotes is unable (or uninterested?) to detect that.
I'm just wondering why Metaquotes doesn't care about their own rules and their customers / signal subscribers and let the signal providers get away with this?!
P.S: I assume there are at least two other brokerage companies whose cent accounts fly under the radar and are used as signal accounts.