Can an hst file be dangerous?
Can an .hst file be dangerous due to malicious code inside of it, like it can happen with dll?
Of course not,
Because it's just been stored prices data (High,Low,Open,Close,Time) into it.
Of course not,
Because it's just been stored prices data (High,Low,Open,Close,Time) into it.
Not just prices data...however the fact is that you can't see what there is inside an .hst file because it is unreadable if you open it...then a
virus can be inside of it like it can be in any file type...but if a malicious code was inside of an .mq4 file you could read the code with
metaeditor, instead .hst is unreadable...
Not just prices data...however the fact is that you can't see what there is inside an .hst file because it is unreadable if you open it...then a virus can be inside of it like it can be in any file type...but if a malicious code was inside of an .mq4 file you could read the code with metaeditor, instead .hst is unreadable...
So i'm coder,and have a lot of experience with HST file manipulation,So i know what is inside it,
It's not code inside it,Just stored prices data that MT4 will import it for showing it on chart,and will be saved new prices data into it.
So i'm coder,and have a lot of experience with HST file manipulation,So i know what is inside it,
It's not code inside it,Just stored prices data that MT4 will import it for showing it on chart,and will be saved new prices data into
it.
I see, thank you. Do you know if there is an easy way to edit an hst content as can be done with a csv for example? Maybe there is a specific editor?
I see, thank you. Do you know if there is an easy way to edit an hst content as can be done with a csv for example? Maybe there is a specific
editor?
How do you want to be?Please clear more,
How do you want to be?Please clear more,
I just would like to open it and see clearly what is inside of it, since by now if I open it with a text editor it shows unreadable characters...
OK,So it should be read by script via MQL4 programming code,then to be converted to CSV file
clearly.
OK,So it should be read by script via MQL4 programming code,then to be converted to CSV file
clearly.
You can open it in a HEX editor.
Remember that is BASE16 so not necessarily the target format.
At the core it's just a container with binary ones and zeroes and the extension usually relates to how the data would be interpreted.
You can open it in a HEX editor.
Remember that is BASE16 so not necessarily the target format.
At the core it's just a container with binary ones and zeroes and the extension usually relates to how the data would be interpreted.
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