At least one screenshot is required with dimensions up to 750x500

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I cannot submit my indicator in codebase. In code phase it requires to add image, but there isn't any image upload button on edit bar. I am stuck on Code phase. only 20% requirements are completed.
 

When I post in CodeBase I have this panel:


and which panel do you have?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

When I post in CodeBase I have this panel:


and which panel do you have?

Sorry I can't attach image. there isn't icon between youtube and link icons.

Files:
1.jpg  16 kb
 
Mokara :

Sorry I can't attach image . there isn't icon between youtube and link icons.

I think the restriction works: the rating is too small (just in case, I clarify: no one knows the exact value of the threshold).

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I think the restriction works: the rating is too small (just in case, I clarify: no one knows the exact value of the threshold).

thanks.

 

I am stuck on the same section, I have added image as a link, but it makes no difference, stuck at 20% and cannot proceed. 

How do i go forward please, i also see no  icon between youtube and link icons.

 
hrhsii #:

I am stuck on the same section, I have added image as a link, but it makes no difference, stuck at 20% and cannot proceed. 

How do i go forward please, i also see no  icon between youtube and link icons.

Hi, I have same problem, did you manage to fix it?
 
Marco Marconi #:
Hi, I have same problem, did you manage to fix it?
I'm having this issue can did anyone manage to get past this issue?
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