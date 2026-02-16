At least one screenshot is required with dimensions up to 750x500

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- Problem with submitting an indicator to codebase
- Problem in submitting code
- Having a problem with submit code
When I post in CodeBase I have this panel:
and which panel do you have?
When I post in CodeBase I have this panel:
and which panel do you have?
Sorry I can't attach image. there isn't icon between youtube and link icons.
Sorry I can't attach
image . there isn't icon between youtube and link icons.
I think the restriction works: the rating is too small (just in case, I clarify: no one knows the exact value of the threshold).
I think the restriction works: the rating is too small (just in case, I clarify: no one knows the exact value of the threshold).
thanks.
I am stuck on the same section, I have added image as a link, but it makes no difference, stuck at 20% and cannot proceed.
How do i go forward please, i also see no icon between youtube and link icons.
I am stuck on the same section, I have added image as a link, but it makes no difference, stuck at 20% and cannot proceed.
How do i go forward please, i also see no icon between youtube and link icons.
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