How can I set an image/icon/picture/avatar for my MT4 signal?

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Some MT4 signals have an image

Like this one, has this picture/icon/avatar/image

 


I tried adding a profile picture, but it did not show on my signal page... 

 

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/manualman

Open your link
Click on the photo and change

 

Change your profile picture, this is the picture of the signals.

ps. The release signal link and market MQL5.

 
Easier than configure a signal, open new topic and post the link ;)
 
Rodrigo da Silva Boa:

Change your profile picture, this is the picture of the signals.

ps. The release signal link and market MQL5.

Thank you very much. What do you mean "ps. The release signal link and market MQL5."

I didn't find any link like that? 

It says "This seller is awaiting approval"

This is my first time using MQL5.com 

 
Joshua Maserow :

Thank you very much. What do you mean "ps. The release signal link and market MQL5."

I didn't find any link like that? 

It must not take signals of links and products in the forum.

Joshua Maserow :

It says "This seller is awaiting approval"

Open your profile> Seller. Upload documents and support will review and become verified user 

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