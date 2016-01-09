How can I set an image/icon/picture/avatar for my MT4 signal?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/manualman
Open your link
Click on the photo and change
Change your profile picture, this is the picture of the signals.
ps. The release signal link and market MQL5.
Thank you very much. What do you mean "ps. The release signal link and market MQL5."
I didn't find any link like that?
It says "This seller is awaiting approval"
This is my first time using MQL5.com
Thank you very much. What do you mean "ps. The release signal link and market MQL5."
I didn't find any link like that?
It must not take signals of links and products in the forum.
It says "This seller is awaiting approval"
Open your profile> Seller. Upload documents and support will review and become verified user
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Some MT4 signals have an image
Like this one, has this picture/icon/avatar/image
I tried adding a profile picture, but it did not show on my signal page...