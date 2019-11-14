MQL5 Error Help

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What is happening with MT4??? last week everything was working just fine.. this week on Journal on MT4 (MAC) it shows every 3-5 minutes on journal this::

MQL5.community: authorization failed

....


I dont use signals.. i dont use notifications i dont need to log to mql5...  i dont want them i just want to trade without seeing this... anyone help? 

 

i have tried  what it show here... https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/325990

and it doenst work...

MQL5.community:authorization failed error
MQL5.community:authorization failed error
  • 2019.11.07
  • www.mql5.com
Good evening, since a few minutes I get the error (in Subject) in the "journal" tab of my MT4...
 
also i get this 
 
Look at the post #6 for possible decision about how to fix.
Issue to link Vantage FX MT4 and MQL5
Issue to link Vantage FX MT4 and MQL5
  • 2019.11.05
  • www.mql5.com
Hello when I put my login and password on Vantage FX MT4 I got this message : "MQL5.community : authorization failed" Could you help me please...
 
Sergey Golubev:
Look at the post #6 for possible decision about how to fix.

none of those works.. i got same problem, would be nice if services desk could check this

 
W00t:

none of those works.. i got same problem, would be nice if services desk could check this

The service desk will tell you to do the same ... because the service desk can not go to your computer to see about what you did and what you did not.
You can try once again, or change password, or use Windows ...

 
Sergey Golubev:

The service desk will tell you to do the same ... because the service desk can not go to your computer to see about what you did and what you did not.
You can try once again, or change password, or use Windows ...

i have done all things 3 times or more, i even reinstall MT4, except windows.. because i dont have it.. do you have anyother possible solution?

 
W00t:

i have done all things 3 times or more, i even reinstall MT4, except windows.. because i dont have it.. do you have anyother possible solution?

No sorry.
I hope that the other users (who had this issue with MacOS and who fixed it by themselves) will help (because I do not have Mac so I can not test it).
 

That has always been there.

It's just the terminal trying to connect to your MQL5 account.

You can just ignore it.

 
Sergey Golubev:
No sorry.
I hope that the other users (who had this issue with MacOS and who fixed it by themselves) will help (because I do not have Mac so I can not test it).
If i buy a pc with windows 10 64 bit should mt4  it work fine? 
 
Marco vd Heijden:

That has always been there.

It's just the terminal trying to connect to your MQL5 account.

You can just ignore it.

I being using mt4 for more than 4 years and never saw that on the log, i cant even use the notifications anymore because of it... but yeah im ignoring it right now but i cant stop wonder if it could cause any trouble further Meantim
Thanks anyway
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