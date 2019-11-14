MQL5 Error Help
i have tried what it show here... https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/325990
and it doenst work...
- 2019.11.07
- www.mql5.com
- 2019.11.05
- www.mql5.com
none of those works.. i got same problem, would be nice if services desk could check this
The service desk will tell you to do the same ... because the service desk can not go to your computer to see about what you did and what you did not.
You can try once again, or change password, or use Windows ...
The service desk will tell you to do the same ... because the service desk can not go to your computer to see about what you did and what you did
not.
You can try once again, or change password, or use Windows ...
i have done all things 3 times or more, i even reinstall MT4, except windows.. because i dont have it.. do you have anyother possible solution?
i have done all things 3 times or more, i even reinstall MT4, except windows.. because i dont have it.. do you have anyother possible solution?
I hope that the other users (who had this issue with MacOS and who fixed it by themselves) will help (because I do not have Mac so I can not test it).
That has always been there.
It's just the terminal trying to connect to your MQL5 account.
You can just ignore it.
No sorry.
I hope that the other users (who had this issue with MacOS and who fixed it by themselves) will help (because I do not have Mac so I can not test it).
That has always been there.
It's just the terminal trying to connect to your MQL5 account.
You can just ignore it.
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What is happening with MT4??? last week everything was working just fine.. this week on Journal on MT4 (MAC) it shows every 3-5 minutes on journal this::
MQL5.community: authorization failed
....
I dont use signals.. i dont use notifications i dont need to log to mql5... i dont want them i just want to trade without seeing this... anyone help?