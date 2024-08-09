MQL5.com technical Help Desk ? - page 3

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Laurent Soudron:

How can I open a ticker on the subject Sergey, it is asked a reason and nothing concerns a problem other than financial / payment. A "technical problem" choice is missing from the list of possibilities.

My ticket will be refused and not processed by the service desk

And as I told you earlier, I could still create signals before. I deleted 2 of them on demo accounts this morning and I still have one left :  [...]

well ...
Let's wait for tomorrow morning (may be - the signal service is preventing the users for more frequent daily activity on creating/delete the signals).

If you will see this problem with button tomorrow morning - let me know on this thread, and I will ask the admins about it.
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev :
bien ...
Attendons demain matin (peut-être - le service de signalisation empêche les utilisateurs d’activer plus fréquemment les activités quotidiennes de création / suppression de signaux).

Si vous voyez ce problème avec Button demain matin, faites-le-moi savoir sur ce fil de discussion et je demanderai aux administrateurs de le faire.

Okay, I can wait another day longer. I'll let you know and thank you again.

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:
well ...
Let's wait for tomorrow morning (may be - the signal service is preventing the users for more frequent daily activity on creating/delete the signals).

If you will see this problem with button tomorrow morning - let me know on this thread, and I will ask the admins about it.

Hi Sergey,

As expected, it's the same today: Impossible to create a new signal.

Can you please ask the admins as you proposed yesterday.

Thanks a lot

 
Laurent Soudron:

Hi Sergey,

As expected, it's the same today: Impossible to create a new signal.

Can you please ask the admins as you proposed yesterday.

Thanks a lot

I asked now.
But please note - I do not have special connections with admins .. I hope that they see that I am moderator and will fix it (or will explain it).

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev :

I asked now.
But please note - I do not have special connections with admins .. I hope that they see that I am moderator and will fix it (or will explain it).

Thank you, very nice of you

[Deleted]  

Problem set by the Service Desk.

I reopened a ticket to ask if my account had a problem or not and the paid services were blocked.

Everything is OK now and I have the button again to create a signal

Thank you again Sergey for your help

 

Anyone know what is this?

mql5 seems like forbidden randomly without asking.

Files:
What.png  6 kb
 

hello,


just need help,i bought VPS and installed but accidentally cancelled. its there anyway i can re-install ?

thankyou

 
frankelie Patoc #:

hello,


just need help,i bought VPS and installed but accidentally cancelled. its there anyway i can re-install ?

thankyou

No, but your remaining time has been credited to your MQL5 account, so if you try to register a MQL5 VPS again you will find some thousands free minutes waiting for you to use them.

 
 This is how MT5 shows up on my browser.  Can anyone tell what I am doing wrong?  I do not have this problem with any other website.  Thx
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