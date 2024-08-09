MQL5.com technical Help Desk ? - page 3
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How can I open a ticker on the subject Sergey, it is asked a reason and nothing concerns a problem other than financial / payment. A "technical problem" choice is missing from the list of possibilities.
My ticket will be refused and not processed by the service desk
And as I told you earlier, I could still create signals before. I deleted 2 of them on demo accounts this morning and I still have one left : [...]
Let's wait for tomorrow morning (may be - the signal service is preventing the users for more frequent daily activity on creating/delete the signals).
If you will see this problem with button tomorrow morning - let me know on this thread, and I will ask the admins about it.
bien ...
Attendons demain matin (peut-être - le service de signalisation empêche les utilisateurs d’activer plus fréquemment les activités quotidiennes de création / suppression de signaux).
Si vous voyez ce problème avec Button demain matin, faites-le-moi savoir sur ce fil de discussion et je demanderai aux administrateurs de le faire.
Okay, I can wait another day longer. I'll let you know and thank you again.
well ...
Let's wait for tomorrow morning (may be - the signal service is preventing the users for more frequent daily activity on creating/delete the signals).
If you will see this problem with button tomorrow morning - let me know on this thread, and I will ask the admins about it.
Hi Sergey,
As expected, it's the same today: Impossible to create a new signal.
Can you please ask the admins as you proposed yesterday.
Thanks a lot
Hi Sergey,
As expected, it's the same today: Impossible to create a new signal.
Can you please ask the admins as you proposed yesterday.
Thanks a lot
I asked now.
But please note - I do not have special connections with admins .. I hope that they see that I am moderator and will fix it (or will explain it).
I asked now.
But please note - I do not have special connections with admins .. I hope that they see that I am moderator and will fix it (or will explain it).
Thank you, very nice of you
Problem set by the Service Desk.
I reopened a ticket to ask if my account had a problem or not and the paid services were blocked.
Everything is OK now and I have the button again to create a signal
Thank you again Sergey for your help
Anyone know what is this?
mql5 seems like forbidden randomly without asking.
hello,
just need help,i bought VPS and installed but accidentally cancelled. its there anyway i can re-install ?
thankyou
hello,
just need help,i bought VPS and installed but accidentally cancelled. its there anyway i can re-install ?
thankyou
No, but your remaining time has been credited to your MQL5 account, so if you try to register a MQL5 VPS again you will find some thousands free minutes waiting for you to use them.