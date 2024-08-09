MQL5.com technical Help Desk ?
It is the forum for the technical problems.
OK why not even if it's mixed with everything else.
I can not create new Signal, the button is no longer displayed.
OK why not even if it's mixed with everything else.
I can not create new Signal, the button is no longer displayed.
Everybody can create new signal but you can not?
It is not mql5 website bug ...
I do not have signals (so I do not have an experience with it) ... I hope - the experience users will help
Everybody can create new signal but you can not?
It is not mql5 website bug ...
I do not have signals (so I do not have an experience with it) ... I hope - the experience users will help
I could do it before, but now I do not have the button to create a new signal!
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/new
Strange no?
I could do it before, but now I do not have the button to create a new signal!
The button is linked to this page (so - use this link): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/new
This is the message I got by clicking on your link!
Strange no?
I had same error with Windows XP using old Chrome browser.
I am using Windows 10 (64 bit) with updated Chrome browser, and I do not have this error anymore.
Same with Windows 7 - no error with all the browsers.
With my iMac with MacOS Catalina v.10.15.1 (64 bits)
- Same problem with Brave v.0.70.123 Chromium: 78.0.3904.97 (Build officiel) (64 bits)
- Same problem with Chrome v.78 on macOS Catalina
- Same problem with Safari v.13 on macOS Catalina
With my Surface PC with Windows 10 Pro 64 bits
- Same problem with Chrome v.78
- Same problem with Microsoft Edge v.18362
With my VPS Windows Server 2016 64 bits
- Same problem with Chrome v.78
I think it's not a browser issue but rather rights on my MQL5 account
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Is there technical support for the MQL5 site when it does not concern a financial problem ?
The Service Desk is only interested in financial problems, but there are other technical problems that should be followed up.
Thanks