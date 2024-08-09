MQL5.com technical Help Desk ?

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[Deleted]  

Is there technical support for the MQL5 site when it does not concern a financial problem ?

The Service Desk is only interested in financial problems, but there are other technical problems that should be followed up.

Thanks

 
It is the forum for the technical problems.
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev :
It is the forum for the technical problems.

OK why not even if it's mixed with everything else.

I can not create new Signal, the button is no longer displayed.

 
Laurent Soudron:

OK why not even if it's mixed with everything else.

I can not create new Signal, the button is no longer displayed.

Everybody can create new signal but you can not?
It is not mql5 website bug ...

I do not have signals (so I do not have an experience with it) ... I hope - the experience users will help

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/new
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev :

Everybody can create new signal but you can not?
It is not mql5 website bug ...

I do not have signals (so I do not have an experience with it) ... I hope - the experience users will help

I could do it before, but now I do not have the button to create a new signal!

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev :
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/new


Strange no?

 
Laurent Soudron:

I could do it before, but now I do not have the button to create a new signal!

The button is linked to this page (so - use this link): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/new
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev :
The button is linked to this page (so - use this link): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/new

This is the message I got by clicking on your link!

 
Laurent Soudron:


Strange no?

I had same error with Windows XP using old Chrome browser.
I am using Windows 10 (64 bit) with updated Chrome browser, and I do not have this error anymore.

Same with Windows 7 - no error with all the browsers.

[Deleted]  

With my iMac with MacOS Catalina v.10.15.1 (64 bits)

- Same problem with Brave v.0.70.123 Chromium: 78.0.3904.97 (Build officiel) (64 bits)

- Same problem with Chrome v.78 on macOS Catalina

- Same problem with Safari v.13 on macOS Catalina


With my Surface PC with Windows 10 Pro 64 bits

- Same problem with Chrome v.78

- Same problem with Microsoft Edge v.18362


With my VPS Windows Server 2016 64 bits

- Same problem with Chrome v.78


I think it's not a browser issue but rather rights on my MQL5 account 

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