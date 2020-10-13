Experts: GONNA SCALPING
Hi,
Brilliant piece of code!!
I think I just found a small error in it, please see below screenshot:
Best,
M.
Thank you for your comment , fixed.
Hello, can you help me? I test your expert but whatever the setting I'm doing, I have this result.
what configuration do I need to make the graph go the other way?
I thank you in advance .
cordially
Steeven
You need to perform back test,
How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
And use these inputs:
Inputs
- Exit=Enable Exit strategy (values:true/false).
- USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN -
Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).
- WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 15-25).
- PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 1-10).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- TrailingStop-set a value from 30 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5).
- Mom_Buy-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5).
Then you will have some thing like this:
- www.youtube.com
I have managed to load the scalper onto MT4, which itself was quite challenging. However, the code does not run, giving error messages such as
2019.11.29 14:03:00.735 Gonna Scalping EURUSD,M1: SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=40: StopLoss and TakeProfit must not be nearer than 40 points from the closing price
I have tried changing the defaults, but the messages persist. How can I change the defaults without changing the code, and indeed, what is wrong with the stop loss and take profit given?
Many thanks for any help.
What seems to be the problem?
hello, trying to backtest, i always get this error:
2020.03.27 09:45:31.683 2019.09.02 00:15:00 Gonna Scalping EURUSDmicro,M15: zero divide in 'Gonna Scalping.mq4' (772,46)
you know what can be wrong?
Thanks.
hello, trying to backtest, i always get this error:
2020.03.27 09:45:31.683 2019.09.02 00:15:00 Gonna Scalping EURUSDmicro,M15: zero divide in 'Gonna Scalping.mq4' (772,46)
you know what can be wrong?
Thanks.
it's a fatal error in the expert adviser! In computing, a program error may result from an attempt to divide by zero. Ask developer to correct this error.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
GONNA SCALPING:
The "GONNA SCALPING" EA is a scalper , works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik