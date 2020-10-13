Experts: GONNA SCALPING - page 3
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The My Settins! freemanlaci
The EA works fine.
Whay dont you read the instructions on the EAs page?
You need to optimze the EA.
Make sure you dont work with ECN broker.
Why cant i set takeproft and stoploss less than 10 ???
Please help...i want to place Low SL and TP levels...
Why cant i set takeproft and stoploss less than 10 ???
Please help...i want to place Low SL and TP levels...
The broker decides about minimum distance ask your broker,
How to put it? Gonna be EA expert. Please help me
Watch the video:
https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
here i can put stoploss of 5 but not takeprofit of 5 or less than 10. in message tab of experts it gives message that takrprofit is less than 10. something wrong with the EA with takeprofit settings . my broker has ZERO stoplevels
There is no thing wrong with stop levels because they calculate the values that the broker provides, this is the minimum distance that your broker provides, usualy trades under 10 pips for sl \tp will not take place 'Someone says something wrong : you or your broker.
" ZERO stoplevels " I did not hear about such values, tell me who is your broker every one would want to trade with him.
The EA works fine.
Whay dont you read the instructions on the EAs page?
You need to optimze the EA.
Make sure you dont work with ECN broker.
Hi Aharon, I hope that you are. Kindly advise why we shouldnt work with ECN brokers with this trading tool.
warm regards
Hi Aharon, I hope that you are. Kindly advise why we shouldnt work with ECN brokers with this trading tool.
warm regards
The ECN broker uses different orders, usually it does not work.