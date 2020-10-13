Experts: GONNA SCALPING - page 3

New comment
 

The My Settins!  freemanlaci

 
freemanlaci:

The EA works fine.

Whay dont you read the instructions on the EAs page?

You need to optimze the EA.

Make sure you dont work with ECN broker.

 

Why cant i set takeproft and stoploss less than 10 ???

Please help...i want to place Low SL and TP levels...

 
How to put it? Gonna be EA expert. Please help me
 
summan:

Why cant i set takeproft and stoploss less than 10 ???

Please help...i want to place Low SL and TP levels...

The broker decides about minimum distance ask your broker,

 
Wyakubu:
How to put it? Gonna be EA expert. Please help me

Watch the video:

https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

 
here i can put stoploss of 5 but not takeprofit of 5 or less than 10. in message tab of experts it gives message that takrprofit is less than 10. something wrong with the EA with takeprofit settings . my broker has ZERO stoplevels
 
summan:
here i can put stoploss of 5 but not takeprofit of 5 or less than 10. in message tab of experts it gives message that takrprofit is less than 10. something wrong with the EA with takeprofit settings . my broker has ZERO stoplevels

There is no thing wrong with stop levels because they calculate the values that the broker provides, this is the minimum distance that your broker provides, usualy trades under 10 pips for sl \tp will not take place 'Someone says something wrong : you or your broker.

" ZERO stoplevels " I did not hear about such values, tell me who is your broker every one would want to trade with him.

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 
Aharon Tzadik:

The EA works fine.

Whay dont you read the instructions on the EAs page?

You need to optimze the EA.

Make sure you dont work with ECN broker.


Hi Aharon, I hope that you are. Kindly advise why we shouldnt work with ECN brokers with this trading tool.


warm regards

 
Maingi Ndirangu:

Hi Aharon, I hope that you are. Kindly advise why we shouldnt work with ECN brokers with this trading tool.


warm regards

The ECN broker uses different orders, usually it does not work.

1234
New comment