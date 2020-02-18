ePayments - page 4

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MQL can use western union payment sending its easy.
[Deleted]  
MQL5  should always keep an option to give us money directly to our bank accounts, they can charge fees for that like 20 dollars or so but we must get money to our bank account directly as long as account is in our name.
 
Maria Mahomedally:
MQL5  should always keep an option to give us money directly to our bank accounts, they can charge fees for that like 20 dollars or so but we must get money to our bank account directly as long as account is in our name.
yeah that is good suggestion but i think they will not do it very soon
 

@Muhammad Mudasir did you find any way to withdraw money, I cannot withdraw through ePayment and PayPal(they no longer provide service to Sri Lankan Clients too),
So I tried CardPay, but it is also for some reason doesn't let me withdraw money, it shows the following error:

CardPay Error

I tried multiple VISA Cards, but no success, I also contacted the banks but they were also no help.
(Also one more thing, Master Cards does not work with CardPay, only VISA)


Is there anyone that withdraw money through CardPay, who is also from a country that PayPal and ePayment doesn't work?

 
Peace be upon you, brother, I deposited $ 300 in this company with a mistake, and I have two weeks to try to withdraw it without interest. What is the solution ???
 
Adnnnan12 ابو معاذ:
Peace be upon you, brother, I deposited $ 300 in this company with a mistake, and I have two weeks to try to withdraw it without interest. What is the solution ???

Contact the Service Desk, we can't help you here with financial matters.

 
Lakshan Perera:

@Muhammad Mudasir did you find any way to withdraw money, I cannot withdraw through ePayment and PayPal(they no longer provide service to Sri Lankan Clients too),
So I tried CardPay, but it is also for some reason doesn't let me withdraw money, it shows the following error:

I tried multiple VISA Cards, but no success, I also contacted the banks but they were also no help.
(Also one more thing, Master Cards does not work with CardPay, only VISA)


Is there anyone that withdraw money through CardPay, who is also from a country that PayPal and ePayment doesn't work?

no luck
 
Muhammad Mudasir:
no luck

On debit card you can not receive only on Credit Card 

 
Waseem Raza:

On debit card you can not receive only on Credit Card 

My debit card was working it did stop. My credit card got rejected as well. I tried with 4 different banks
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