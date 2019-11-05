Help for sl
Hi guys,
Can you help me please
Thank you for your time
DO NOT create an indicator on each tick:
void OnTick() { double RsiArray[]; int rsi = iRSI(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE);
Indicator Handle NEEDS to get ONCE in OnInit ()! Correct your code.
- Check your return codes for errors, and report them including GLE/LE
and your variable values. Don't look at GLE/LE
unless you have an error. Don't just silence the compiler, it is trying to help you.
What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 programming forum
Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
-
trade.Buy(0.10,NULL,(Ask-1000*_Point),(Ask+500*_Point),NULL);You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. So for buy orders you pay the spread on open. For sell orders you pay the spread on close.
- Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid reaches it. Not the Ask. Your SL is shorter by the spread and your TP is longer. Don't you want the same/specified amount for either direction?
- Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask reaches it. To
trigger at a specific
Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
- The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (Control-O) → charts → Show ask line.)
- Your test for moving stops is the same for a buy or a sell.
- Once the RSI goes below 40 or above you will be opening an order each tick.
Look at an example - this script (not an adviser) opens a position with Stop Loss and Take Profit (This is a very simple example - without an RSI indicator.
But I can show an example with the RSI indicator.)
Simple script: it opens a BUY position. In this case, you can set Stop loss and Take profit.
Please note - Stop loss and Take profit must be normalized using the method CSymbolInfo::NormalizePrice
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open Positions SL TP.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs //--- #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> //--- CTrade m_trade; // object of CTrade class CSymbolInfo m_symbol; // object of CSymbolInfo class //--- input parameters input ushort InpStopLoss = 15; // Stop Loss, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips) input ushort InpTakeProfit = 46; // Take Profit, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips) input ulong InpDeviation = 10; // Deviation, in points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points) //--- input ulong InpMagic = 397752952; // Magic number //--- double m_stop_loss = 0.0; // Stop Loss -> double double m_take_profit = 0.0; // Take Profit -> double double m_adjusted_point; // point value adjusted for 3 or 5 points //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- if(!m_symbol.Name(Symbol())) // sets symbol name { Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: CSymbolInfo.Name"); return; } RefreshRates(); //--- m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic); m_trade.SetMarginMode(); m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name()); m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation); //--- tuning for 3 or 5 digits int digits_adjust=1; if(m_symbol.Digits()==3 || m_symbol.Digits()==5) digits_adjust=10; m_adjusted_point=m_symbol.Point()*digits_adjust; m_stop_loss = InpStopLoss * m_adjusted_point; m_take_profit = InpTakeProfit * m_adjusted_point; //--- open buy double sl=(m_stop_loss==0.0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()-m_stop_loss; double tp=(m_take_profit==0.0)?0.0:m_symbol.Ask()+m_take_profit; m_trade.Buy(m_symbol.LotsMin(), m_symbol.Name(), m_symbol.Ask(), m_symbol.NormalizePrice(sl), m_symbol.NormalizePrice(tp)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Refreshes the symbol quotes data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool RefreshRates() { //--- refresh rates if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates()) { Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","RefreshRates error"); return(false); } //--- protection against the return value of "zero" if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0) { Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","Ask == 0.0 OR Bid == 0.0"); return(false); } //--- return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
- 2019.08.18
- www.mql5.com
The algorithm is this: send a trade order "Open Position" -> wait for the result in OnTradeTransaction -> get the result - you can move on.
In OnTradeTransaction it is necessary to catch the transaction TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD and the type of transaction.
The thing is that opening a position always takes time. And in this period of time several ticks may come. Therefore, you should always expect results in OnTradeTransaction.
Need an example?
- www.mql5.com
Yes i need an exemple please
The example had to be simplified as much as possible: the EA works on the current symbol and always opens at most ONE BUY position with a minimum volume on this symbol.
Ok thank you i will going to study your code
Be sure to ask questions. I will answer with pleasure.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys,I wanted to test Stop Loss Function, so i use this simple code. But nothing is happening. During the backtest no buy or sell order
Can you help me please
Thank you for your time