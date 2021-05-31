Vertical zoom
Try the simple indicator attached.
Try the simple indicator attached.
Thanks, since I use MT5 and it does not work there, I wanted to write one myself without any buttons but I struggle to understand in the code how does the CHART_SCALEFIX_11 is actually set?
I would like the indicator just to set on load the Fix to Scale points per bar = 10. It is so beautiful, such a massive thank for that.
I found this code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks if the "points per bar" chart scaling mode is enabled | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ChartScalePerBarGet(bool &result,const long chart_ID=0) { //--- prepare the variable to get the property value long value; //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- receive the property value if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,0,value)) { //--- display the error message in Experts journal Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- store the value of the chart property in memory result=value; //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enables/disables the "points per bar" chart scaling mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ChartScalePerBarSet(const bool value,const long chart_ID=0) { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- set property value if(!ChartSetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,0,value)) { //--- display the error message in Experts journal Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); }
But when I paste this into OnChartEvent area of a new indicator, it produces an error 'ChartScalePerBarGet' - function declarations are allowed on global, namespace or class scope only ScaleFix.mq5 51 6
to change vertical, just pull with your mouse down on the right side.
Thanks, yes, but the very moment you move the graph and the top or bottom of the edge hits the top or bottom edge of the window, boom, it distorts the whole picture. The available options in chart properties (F8) like 'Scale fix one to one' or 'Scale fix' or 'Points per bar' disable the graph maximisation but they also disable manual scaling.
Why can't you leave the scale alone and not jerk it. Let the user set it with the mouse move or double click on the right side (by the way, double clicking it, maximises the current screen) and turn off the auto-maximisation?
For those who do not know what maximisation is, that is when highest and lowest point touch the top and the bottom. Or in photography when the darkest point is black and lightest point is white. Or in music when the loudest point is at maximum the bandwidth allows.
In currency graphs, the maximisation is only necessary on the current screen as it is being auto-updated. Any other screen does not need that.
What in MT5 auto-maximisation currently means is that the very moment you move the graph, all candles change their hight. Why can't the screen stay at the same scale as it is on the most current screen and use that as guide for hight? That is why not auto-maximise the current view but do not update the historical views, the user is scrolling through to compare with current state?
When the app is about to update the screen, why does it not check if the screen is current? It should not be enabled when auto-scroll is disabled. Which is pre-requisite for historical viewing. Disabling auto-scroll should automatically disable the auto-maximisation.
I know, programmers are often stubborn and presume any sugestion as idiocy. But currently the designe is idiocy.
Why is there no auto-maximise checkbox in properties dialog. Who would in honest heart want it enabled? Who would want it at all?
This is just to jerk user around and disable from seeing the big picture and keep making small scalps and earning broker the 10 pips on each. Often more than you earn yourself. That is what it is all about.
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I have been trading for 40 days now. It took me 30 to get grip of it but there are few flaws in MT5 I still can't wrap my head around.
1. Vertical maximisation.
This is really a feature request. Could I have a button in a toolbar which I could press which would enable or disable vertical auto-zoom. This is really a feature request. Can I please set all windows on my screen with 1 point per pixel ratio. Or any else. Set by user. And not some jerky jump up and down.
Can you not understand anything from that gif? Me neither. Because that is how it is designed by Mt5. For user not to be able to understand anything. The image sequence in gif is what shows when you press page up button repeatedly. The hight of candles in each screen is different therefore removing ability to judge the speed of price change.
2. Moving the chart with a mouse.
After placing a buy to or sell to position, I desperately try and drag the TP line. But I can't. Because the app thinks I want to move the chart around. While there is enable dragging of trade levels option available. There is no disable the chart dragging option which renders the above feature hampered.
3. Placing sell limit and buy limit on chart.
I often struggle placing a buy or sell limit because to do that, I need to right click the chart. Unfortunately in most of the cases the context menu will show options for indicator or for the existing trade as in Trading Options. Yes, I did not know what that was for and lost £5.50 on gold trade when I choose TP in it. After several unsuccessful attempts the solution is to maximise the chart and place it on white space somewhere far away from active area and then drag it with hope that server will get it. And then once it is placed, drag the TP line to the desired position.
This is potentially feature request too. Is it possible to add a configurable custom place buy to or sell to right click context menu item which would for example have a 20 points TP predefined?
Thanks!