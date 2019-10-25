how can I share Data between 2 metatrader
Hi,
I need to share data between 2 MetaTrader. One of them is installed on my laptop and the other on is installed on VPS.
Is there any way to send data between these two MetaTrader ?
please just give me some idea
What type of data ? And what would the data exchange frequency,and route be
What type of data ? And what would the data exchange frequency,and route be
Hi Lorentzos ,
I need to check both of MetaTraders installed on my laptop and VPS are connected to the server .
I mean check connection status on both side.
Ex: in this picture only client is connected to the server and MT4 installed on VPS is disconnected from borker's server
Hi Lorentzos ,
I need to check both of MetaTraders installed on my laptop and VPS are connected to the server .
I mean check connection status on both side.
Ex: in this picture only client is connected to the server and MT4 installed on VPS is disconnected from borker's server
The reasoning/need behind this is ? (the broker server disconnects but the vps / pc stays online ?)
Hello,
If I had to solve this problem, I would write a dll in c++ or something else.
The reasoning/need behind this is ? (the broker server disconnects but the
vps / pc stays online ?)
when I'm using my PC need to check that MT4 on VPS is conncected to the broker server and vice versa.
when I'm using VPS need to check that MT4 on PC is connected to the broker server.
by the way, my main question is about sharing data between different MT4 platforms.
Is there any way to share data between two MT4 installed on different PC?
I'm not pro at web developing but I think it should be like this : sending data to specific address and getting it form the address.
Hello,
If I had to solve this problem, I would write a dll in c++ or something else.
Hello,
Is it open-source ?
There are many ways to exchange data between terminals.
And for the connection check, you can also use a watchdog timer that times out when servertime is no longer updated this tells you that something happened, or if you only want to check the server connection you can also use:
TerminalInfoInteger()
Function with
TERMINAL_CONNECTED
- www.mql5.com
when I'm using my PC need to check that MT4 on VPS is conncected to the broker server and vice versa.
when I'm using VPS need to check that MT4 on PC is connected to the broker server.
by the way, my main question is about sharing data between different MT4 platforms.
Is there any way to share data between two MT4 installed on different PC?
I'm not pro at web developing but I think it should be like this : sending data to specific address and getting it form the address.
Yes that would be optimal , and have each EA report at intervals but you would require a server for this .Its the easiest most straightforward
solution thought.
Ive also seen an email solution where one MT4 uses the email Send function , and the other one reads the inbox of your email .But that would be one way mostly for copy trading (and you still need an owned website for user to provide consent to email access)
Yes that would be optimal , and have each EA report at intervals but you would require a server for this .Its the easiest most
straightforward solution thought.
Ive also seen an email solution where one MT4 uses the email Send function , and the other one reads the inbox of your email .But that would be one way mostly for copy trading (and you still need an owned website for user to provide consent to email access)
I would use sockets.
Refer to https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2599
- www.mql5.com
I would use sockets.
Refer to https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2599
Interesting , Would that allow MetaTrader to MetaTrader communication ?
(if yes it opens up interesting avenues)
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Hi,
I need to share data between 2 MetaTrader. One of them is installed on my laptop and the other on is installed on VPS.
Is there any way to send data between these two MetaTrader ?
please just give me some idea