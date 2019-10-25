how can I share Data between 2 metatrader

New comment
 

Hi,

I need to share data between 2 MetaTrader. One of them is installed on my laptop and the other on is installed on VPS.

Is there any way to send data between these two MetaTrader ?

please just give me some idea

 
Martin Moreno:

Hi,

I need to share data between 2 MetaTrader. One of them is installed on my laptop and the other on is installed on VPS.

Is there any way to send data between these two MetaTrader ?

please just give me some idea

What type of data ? And what would the data exchange frequency,and route be

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

What type of data ? And what would the data exchange frequency,and route be

Hi Lorentzos ,

I need to check both of MetaTraders installed on my laptop and VPS are connected to the server .
I mean check connection status on both side. 

Ex: in this picture only client is connected to the server and MT4 installed on VPS is disconnected from borker's server



 
Martin Moreno:

Hi Lorentzos ,

I need to check both of MetaTraders installed on my laptop and VPS are connected to the server .
I mean check connection status on both side. 

Ex: in this picture only client is connected to the server and MT4 installed on VPS is disconnected from borker's server



The reasoning/need behind this is ? (the broker server disconnects but the vps / pc stays online ?)

 

Hello,


If I had to solve this problem, I would write a dll in c++ or something else.

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

The reasoning/need behind this is ? (the broker server disconnects but the vps / pc stays online ?)

when I'm using my PC need to check that MT4 on VPS is conncected to the broker server and vice versa.

when I'm using VPS need to check that MT4 on PC is connected to the broker server.

by the way, my main question is about sharing data between different MT4 platforms.

Is there any way to share data between two MT4  installed on different PC? 
I'm not pro at web developing but I think it should be like this :  sending data to specific address and getting it form the address.

 
Janfi-trading:

Hello,


If I had to solve this problem, I would write a dll in c++ or something else.

Hello, 

Is it open-source ?

 

There are many ways to exchange data between terminals.

And for the connection check, you can also use a watchdog timer that times out when servertime is no longer updated this tells you that something happened, or if you only want to check the server connection you can also use: 

TerminalInfoInteger()

Function with 

TERMINAL_CONNECTED

See: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/check/terminalinfointeger

Documentation on MQL5: Checkup / TerminalInfoInteger
Documentation on MQL5: Checkup / TerminalInfoInteger
  • www.mql5.com
Checkup / TerminalInfoInteger - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Martin Moreno:

when I'm using my PC need to check that MT4 on VPS is conncected to the broker server and vice versa.

when I'm using VPS need to check that MT4 on PC is connected to the broker server.

by the way, my main question is about sharing data between different MT4 platforms.

Is there any way to share data between two MT4  installed on different PC? 
I'm not pro at web developing but I think it should be like this :  sending data to specific address and getting it form the address.

Yes that would be optimal , and have each EA report at intervals but you would require a server for this .Its the easiest most straightforward solution thought.

Ive also seen an email solution where one MT4 uses the email Send function , and the other one reads the inbox of your email .But that would be one way  mostly for copy trading (and you still need an owned website for user to provide consent to email access)

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Yes that would be optimal , and have each EA report at intervals but you would require a server for this .Its the easiest most straightforward solution thought.

Ive also seen an email solution where one MT4 uses the email Send function , and the other one reads the inbox of your email .But that would be one way  mostly for copy trading (and you still need an owned website for user to provide consent to email access)

I would use sockets.
Refer to https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2599

Working with sockets in MQL, or How to become a signal provider
Working with sockets in MQL, or How to become a signal provider
  • www.mql5.com
Sockets… What in our IT world could possibly exist without them? Dating back to 1982, and hardly changed up to the present time, they smoothly work for us every second. This is the foundation of network, the nerve endings of the Matrix we all live in. In the morning, you turn on the MetaTrader terminal, and it immediately creates sockets and...
 
pietersteenekam:

I would use sockets.
Refer to https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2599

Interesting , Would that allow MetaTrader to MetaTrader communication ?
(if yes it opens up interesting avenues) 

12
New comment