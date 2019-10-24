Indicator from the Market
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can not download paid product on terminal.
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.17 10:03If you really bought the product (and you can see the product on your profile) so you are able to download it (because the product should be in your Metatrader).
Read this thread with example about how to download: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/319630
If yes so use this thread about how to install:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/319630
- 2019.08.08
- www.mql5.com
I don't see PURCHASED under TAB MARKET. It shows 5 of 5 activations. Only can see BUY, TEST DEMO AND RENT ONLY. I think something wrong with MT4 software. Please see attached photo.
I see from your image the following:
"register MQL5 account".
It means - you did not place your forum login/pass in Community tab in Metatrader.
And your metatrader does not know you, and your Metatrader can not identify you.
Check this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/319630
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Some examples -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can’t (for the first time!) Download the purchased indicator on MT4
Sergey Golubev , 2019.02.17 09:50
If you bought it (not from the Metatrader, but from the web page; because it is recommended to buy directly from the Metatrader), then check the Community tab (should be filled in with your forum login and password) -
Then go here - and download the purchased product (I have Buy and Rent written there because I did not buy, and Test written because I just downloaded the free demo for testing in the tester; and you will have Install there; if there is a new version - then there will be another Update button) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can’t (for the first time!) Download the purchased indicator on MT4
Sergey Golubev , 2019.02.17 09:42
I enter the product name in the search in the Metatrader (on which this product will be installed) and click on the search -
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I see the search results, and I click on the link with the product -
and see the following (instead of Test there will be a Demo) -
I press and install (in my case, this is a demo version, since I did not buy) -
- 2019.08.08
- www.mql5.com
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