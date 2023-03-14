Can not download paid product on terminal.
Hi,i purchased a product but i can not download it on my MT4.
The owner of the product seem to be banned.
Is that affects it.?
No, you should be able to install it in your MT4 platform.
Even if the product is removed from the market, you can still install and use it, as long as you have enough activations.
No, you should be able to install it in your MT4 platform.
Even if the product is removed from the market, you can still install and use it, as long as you have enough activations.
Now that i can't,what should be the problem?
I have downloaded for testing and then i deleted.
When i bought it ,it didn t appear in my MT4 after downloading again.
Can i mention the product?
Read this thread with example about how to download: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/319630
- 2019.08.08
- www.mql5.com
Now that i can't,what should be the problem?
I have downloaded for testing and then i deleted.
When i bought it ,it didn t appear in my MT4 after downloading again.
Can i mention the product?
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 community account and try again down at the Terminal window, click the Purchased option and then the Install on the far right.
If you really bought the product (and you can see the product on your profile here) so you are able to download it (because the product should be in your Metatrader).
Read this thread with example about how to download: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/319630
Yes,i purchased it and it is not my first so that is why i wonder.
Follow my instructions above.
Follow my instructions above.
Ok Eleni.
I will do that.
Thank you.
Hello,
My paid product is not showing up in the Terminal to be downloaded. Money was already taken out of my bank account.
What should I do?
Read these guides carefully:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
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Hi,i purchased a product but i can not download it on my MT4.
The owner of the product seem to be banned.
Is that affects it.?