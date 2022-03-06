Problem withdrawal again - page 2
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Or, they could just fix the thing ;)
They are not telling properly in official way, not seeing any Metaquotes employee who can come and answer in forums as official like we see i.e in Microsoft forums they joins and answers to the peoples as official, Service Desk acting like they abandon their sellers.
Do you guys see that error while having money in your account ? I think it might grayed out just because of there is not enough $ to withdraw.
If you notice there is a "Minimum 10$ USD for withdrawal" .That is why its not available ,and probably thats why the WebMoney message appears .
Hmm, this is a very serious matter to me. I am a new guy here who just registered an account. I was planning to invest some money in trading with Metatrader5, but this message got me into some thoughts... After all, the final purpose is to win money - why should I invest and spend time earning if in the end I cannot withdraw? I hope someone from the team will answer and solve the problem until tomorrow, otherwise I will have to look for another trading platform.
Please note you do not deposit on this website (or withdraw from this website) your (for) trading capital.
For trading you should register with a broker and deposit there.
Please note you do not deposit on this website (or withdraw from this website) your (for) trading capital.
For trading you should register with a broker and deposit there.
I withdrew through PayPal about 2 hours ago, no problem.
So this is not happening with everyone.
First understand the issue, Peoples who never deposit with web-money they also seeing wrong comments on withdrawal page
There a critical issue with withdrawal payment gateways and MQL5 should need to announce an official press release here on web about their problem.
First understand why I made my post.
It was in reply to these.....
Its in all profiles . Probably a bug
He got the same error in my account.
I think this is a general mistake for everyone from site system.
Just to show that it is not happening to everyone.
If you notice there is a "Minimum 10$ USD for withdrawal" .That is why its not available ,and probably thats why the WebMoney message appears .
Hi Mr. Lorentzos Roussos,
In my account there are more than $ 900 and I never deposited any money and I do not have according to WebMoney and with all this appeared in my account that stupid message.
See screenshot attached.
We get tired every day and stay up nights to make some money and in the end we can't withdraw our rights which we are tired of .... This is most disappointing thing.
I ask the dear moderators to reach out to the MQL5 administration on this problem.
regards
If you notice there is a "Minimum 10$ USD for withdrawal" .That is why its not available ,and probably thats why the WebMoney message appears .
Hi Mr. Lorentzos Roussos,
In my account there are more than $ 900 and I never deposited any money and I do not have according to WebMoney and with all this appeared in my account that stupid message.
See screenshot attached.
We get tired every day and stay up nights to make some money and in the end we can't withdraw our rights which we are tired of .... This is most disappointing thing.
I ask the dear moderators to reach out to the MQL5 administration on this problem.
regards
Lol this is very serious, man! This is what I am talking about.
What do you think, guys? It seems the problem is not in the minimum amount.