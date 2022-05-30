I do not have the icon to insert an image.
Since you've posted this picture, can you please explain why I do NOT see the button to "insert the image" anywhere? (see attachment)
PS. Sorry, I don't mean to hijack the thread, just wanted to point out that the option to insert an image isn't visible to everyone.
Since you've posted this picture, can you please explain why I do NOT see the button to "insert the image" anywhere? (see attachment)
PS. Sorry, I don't mean to hijack the thread, just wanted to point out that the option to insert an image isn't visible to everyone.
I think there is issue with your browser or mql5 account
I think there is issue with your browser or mql5 account
I have exactly the same problem as NELODI : No "insert the image" button.
Is this some kind of restriction for low level users?
I have exactly the same problem as NELODI : No "insert the image" button.
Is this some kind of restriction for low level users?
Does Alt + i work for you?
Please open a new thread for your image problems and leave this one to the original poster.
@Martin Lamarque Regarding your issue, seems you have a topic open for this on FPA, that's the right place to go on. Discussions about specific brokers are not allowed here. Consider collecting more evidence like log files and contact a lawyer/ombudsman.
Moderator's Note: New Topic started and posts moved here
Does Alt + i work for you?
no, it's does not.
nothing happened when i pressed alt+i.
so weird..
no, it's does not.
nothing happened when i pressed alt+i.
so weird..
I don't know what else to suggest then.
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