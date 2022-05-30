I do not have the icon to insert an image.

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Comments that do not relate to the "Error MT4", have been moved into this topic.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Since you've posted this picture, can you please explain why I do NOT see the button to "insert the image" anywhere? (see attachment)

PS. Sorry, I don't mean to hijack the thread, just wanted to point out that the option to insert an image isn't visible to everyone.

Files:
ScreenShot-IMG.png  9 kb
 
NELODI:

Since you've posted this picture, can you please explain why I do NOT see the button to "insert the image" anywhere? (see attachment)

PS. Sorry, I don't mean to hijack the thread, just wanted to point out that the option to insert an image isn't visible to everyone.

I think there is issue with your browser or mql5 account

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[Deleted]  
So ? A MetaQuotes developer to authenticate and validate the malfunction
 
mntiwana:

I think there is issue with your browser or mql5 account

I've tried several different browsers (Chrome, FireFox, IE) on two different machines (Windows 10 and Windows 7) and they all work the same. None of them show me a button to insert an image into a post. As for the '+' sign, it is for adding friends. And since you are already in my friends list, you won't see that button on my post.
 
Sergey Golubev:


I have exactly the same problem as NELODI : No "insert the image" button.

Is this some kind of restriction for low level users?

 
tickfenix:


I have exactly the same problem as NELODI : No "insert the image" button.

Is this some kind of restriction for low level users?

Does Alt + i work for you?

 

Please open a new thread for your image problems and leave this one to the original poster.

@Martin Lamarque Regarding your issue, seems you have a topic open for this on FPA, that's the right place to go on. Discussions about specific brokers are not allowed here. Consider collecting more evidence like log files and contact a lawyer/ombudsman.

Moderator's Note: New Topic started and posts moved here

 
Keith Watford:

Does Alt + i work for you?

no, it's does not.

nothing happened when i pressed alt+i.

so weird..

 
tickfenix:

no, it's does not.

nothing happened when i pressed alt+i.

so weird..

I don't know what else to suggest then.

 
I had this problem with the missing image icon too. It turned up as soon as my account was older than 3 months. So I think it occurs with new users only, and it looks like someone forgot to mention that in the forum guide.
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