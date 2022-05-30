I do not have the icon to insert an image. - page 2
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I had this problem with the missing image icon too. It turned up as soom as my account was older than 3 months. So I think it occurs with new users only, and it looks like someone forgot to mention that in the forum guide.
Thanks for the tip. I think you're right.
I tried using different browsers, on different PC, with different IP address, even in different countries.
But what I don't understand-
Why are new users allowed to upload video?
Are images more dangerous to forum than video?
Thanks for the tip. I think you're right.
I tried using different browsers, on different PC, with different IP address, even in different countries.
But what I don't understand-
Why are new users allowed to upload video?
Are images more dangerous to forum than video?
Who knows what goes on in Metaquotes' minds
Thanks for the tip. I think you're right.
I tried using different browsers, on different PC, with different IP address, even in different countries.
Maybe, but I'm still puzzled. You joined more than 6 months ago and still cannot insert images. It's annoying not to know if and when this feature works.
Maybe, but I'm still puzzled. You joined more than 6 months ago and still cannot insert images. It's annoying not to know if and when this feature works.
Maybe i need to post more ? :)
tears of joy! :..DD
@lippmaje
tears of joy! :..DD
@lippmaje
My rating keeps going up with my activity on the Forum, but I still don't see that button on my toolbar.
It might be a combination of the time since an account was registered, and user rating.
My rating keeps going up with my activity on the Forum, but I still don't see that button on my toolbar.
It might be a combination of the time since an account was registered, and user rating.
You can try to put full screen, and see
You can try to put full screen, and see
Tried it now, no difference. There is no icon to insert an image on my side.
As I can remember, the icon appeared after I used this utility.
I don't know if there's cause and effect.
https://www.crystalidea.com/speedyfox