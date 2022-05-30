I do not have the icon to insert an image. - page 2

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lippmaje:
I had this problem with the missing image icon too. It turned up as soom as my account was older than 3 months. So I think it occurs with new users only, and it looks like someone forgot to mention that in the forum guide.

Thanks for the tip. I think you're right.

I tried using different browsers, on different PC, with different IP address, even in different countries.

But what I don't understand-

Why are new users allowed to upload video?

Are images more dangerous to forum than video?

 
tickfenix:

Thanks for the tip. I think you're right.

I tried using different browsers, on different PC, with different IP address, even in different countries.

But what I don't understand-

Why are new users allowed to upload video?

Are images more dangerous to forum than video?

Who knows what goes on in Metaquotes' minds

 
tickfenix:

Thanks for the tip. I think you're right.

I tried using different browsers, on different PC, with different IP address, even in different countries.

Maybe, but I'm still puzzled. You joined more than 6 months ago and still cannot insert images. It's annoying not to know if and when this feature works.

 
lippmaje:

Maybe, but I'm still puzzled. You joined more than 6 months ago and still cannot insert images. It's annoying not to know if and when this feature works.

Maybe i need to post more ? :)

 

finally!


tears of joy!  :..DD

@lippmaje

 
tickfenix:

tears of joy!  :..DD

@lippmaje

My rating keeps going up with my activity on the Forum, but I still don't see that button on my toolbar.

It might be a combination of the time since an account was registered, and user rating.

 
NELODI:

My rating keeps going up with my activity on the Forum, but I still don't see that button on my toolbar.

It might be a combination of the time since an account was registered, and user rating.

You can try to put full screen, and see 

 
ffoorr:

You can try to put full screen, and see 

Tried it now, no difference. There is no icon to insert an image on my side.
 
NELODI:
Tried it now, no difference. There is no icon to insert an image on my side.


As I can remember, the icon appeared after I used this utility.

I don't know if there's cause and effect.

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also，i can not see the button，wait 3 month？
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