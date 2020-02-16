MQL pages not loading properly

MQL pages havent been loading properly for me; see images below. The top one shows what the page I am presently typing these words into looks like. The image below that shows images missing.

I've tried 3 different browsers (firefox, ms edge, chrome), 2 different pc's and an android phone. Problem continues.

Are others having the same problem? If it's just me, any solutions?



 
I am having similar problem on Windows XP.
If I am using Windows 8.1 (Internet Explorer re-installed to the version 9) and Windows 10 (with Internet Explorer re-installed to the version 11) - I do not have this problem.
 
thanks, I am using windows 10, latest firefox...any solutions?

 
just tried IE v11, still getting the problem
 
It may be something with your computer or internet ..
 

pictures have spontaneously returned, plus I can see buttons when writing new comments...it's very odd that these come and go



 

back to not loading properly...havent been able to figure it out

 

I think mql might be blocking my ip and that is the cause

but I have no reason why they would have done so

 
Why would they only block images and buttons ?

 
Why not ? looool
 
Some of the mql5 domains are marked as malicious in malware blockers' DNS resolvers. It's most likely stemming from an issue with your network protection eg. router malware protection, pihole, etc. You should be able to use a VPN to bypass the issue.
