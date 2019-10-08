VPS Questions - New Order
1. Not
2. Did you really look at the logs?
The logs are here: Virtual Platform Logs
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- How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
- to make in shorter:
#6
- www.metatrader5.com
1. When using VPS, do I need to keep my computer on?
2. When does the log file begin to populate? I've been on for 30 minutes and nothing in the log.
3. Anyone have any experience to share?
When you use MQL5 VPS you do not need to keep your computer on.
You must synchronize properly your EA or signal subscription in order to work on the virtual server.
Your MQL5 VPS's journal log will begin recorded after your first synchronization.
If you need to synchronize an Expert Advisor with your MQL5 VPS server, you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
After the synchronization you check the VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you are getting the following message: 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled.
If its a signal that you want to synchronize, you setup your signal settings at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab and then synchronize with your MQL5 VPS server (right click) >> Synchronize signal only.
After the synchronization you check your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you have the following message: 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled.
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1. When using VPS, do I need to keep my computer on?
2. When does the log file begin to populate? I've been on for 30 minutes and nothing in the log.
3. Anyone have any experience to share?