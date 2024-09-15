How to post comment on a Market Product

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[Deleted]  

Hello,

I am a new member of this forum (but an experienced full-time trader of 15 years).

How do I post a comment on  here ( [link to the Market product was deleted by moderator] ). ??

 

"Only users who purchased or rented the product can leave comments" - 


[Deleted]  

I am a new member here and am finding this forum a little difficult to use.

I am looking at the <Deleted> and am curious as to what is the difference between it (<Deleted>) and the <Deleted> that seems to be using the same EA.

I would like to ask that question in the comment section of the "Product" section but I cannot see how to post there.

[Deleted]  

Hi Sergey,

Thanks for your reply.

How can I speak to the vendor of the <Deleted> BEFORE I buy it ? I have a number of questions regarding the EA. 

I am not concerned about the money but it seems that if you have to buy every vendors EA before you can speak to them, then it is a "blind purchase" each time you want to purchase an EA.

Or have I got it all wrong??


Sergey Golubev:

"Only users who purchased or rented the product can leave comments" - 


 
ephraimpair:


Do not refer or link to any market product/signal in your posts.

You will see a link to the vendors profile in the product page. Click on it and send them a PM.

[Deleted]  

Aaaaaah haaaaa!!!  

Now I understand.  Thank you.

 
ephraimpair:

Hi Sergey,

Thanks for your reply.

How can I speak to the vendor of the <Deleted> BEFORE I buy it ? I have a number of questions regarding the EA. 

I am not concerned about the money but it seems that if you have to buy every vendors EA before you can speak to them, then it is a "blind purchase" each time you want to purchase an EA.

Or have I got it all wrong??


Discussion about the Market products is prohibited on the forum sorry.

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If you want to speak with the seller so you can send PM to him (name on the left side of the product page below the words "Buy: ..")

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if you are new to this forum/postal so it is just a preliminary information about -

      Where Do I start from?
      Where Do I start from?
      • 2017.07.25
      • www.mql5.com
      Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
      [Deleted]  

      To the Moderators.

      Please feel free to delete the topic and all the posts.

      I am now aware of how it works

       
      ephraimpair:

      To the Moderators.

      Please feel free to delete the topic and all the posts.

      I am now aware of how it works

      I don't think it is necessary to delete the topic as it may be useful to others in future.

      I am now aware of how it works

      If you have discovered something other than what is mentioned in the posts so far, please share so that other readers may benefit.

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