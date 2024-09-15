How to post comment on a Market Product
I am a new member here and am finding this forum a little difficult to use.
I am looking at the <Deleted> and am curious as to what is the difference between it (<Deleted>) and the <Deleted> that seems to be using the same EA.
I would like to ask that question in the comment section of the "Product" section but I cannot see how to post there.
Hi Sergey,
Thanks for your reply.
How can I speak to the vendor of the <Deleted> BEFORE I buy it ? I have a number of questions regarding the EA.
I am not concerned about the money but it seems that if you have to buy every vendors EA before you can speak to them, then it is a "blind purchase" each time you want to purchase an EA.
Or have I got it all wrong??
"Only users who purchased or rented the product can leave comments" -
Do not refer or link to any market product/signal in your posts.
You will see a link to the vendors profile in the product page. Click on it and send them a PM.
Aaaaaah haaaaa!!!
Now I understand. Thank you.
Hi Sergey,
Thanks for your reply.
How can I speak to the vendor of the <Deleted> BEFORE I buy it ? I have a number of questions regarding the EA.
I am not concerned about the money but it seems that if you have to buy every vendors EA before you can speak to them, then it is a "blind purchase" each time you want to purchase an EA.
Or have I got it all wrong??
Discussion about the Market products is prohibited on the forum sorry.
----------------
If you want to speak with the seller so you can send PM to him (name on the left side of the product page below the words "Buy: ..")
----------------
if you are new to this forum/postal so it is just a preliminary information about -
- MQL5.community - User Memo
- Where Do I start from? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
- How to make a search on the forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
- Automatic translation feature https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13348
- 2017.07.25
- www.mql5.com
To the Moderators.
Please feel free to delete the topic and all the posts.
I am now aware of how it works
To the Moderators.
Please feel free to delete the topic and all the posts.
I am now aware of how it works
I don't think it is necessary to delete the topic as it may be useful to others in future.
I am now aware of how it works
If you have discovered something other than what is mentioned in the posts so far, please share so that other readers may benefit.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I am a new member of this forum (but an experienced full-time trader of 15 years).
How do I post a comment on here ( [link to the Market product was deleted by moderator] ). ??