What is your best method to withdraw the earned money? - page 2

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Webmoney is the better for all

Paypal is not available and blocked on many countries...
 

I used to withdraw by Paypal, now I only use ePayments. Paypal service is good but its fees, considering 2% + exchange rates are way more expensive than ePayments service. Personally, I'm very happy with ePayments.

For deposits, I used a few times Paypal, very good tho.

Best regards.

 

Webmoney is most popular than others,

Please bring back it again.

 
Indeed epayments , they offer 0$ commission on withdrawal from mql  as well a very low commission on wire transfer to international bank accounts , I'm waiting for it to come back asap 
 
ePayments doesn't work in my country
 
Romeu Bertho:

I used to withdraw by Paypal, now I only use ePayments. Paypal service is good but its fees, considering 2% + exchange rates are way more expensive than ePayments service. Personally, I'm very happy with ePayments.

For deposits, I used a few times Paypal, very good tho.

Best regards.

Are we using same ePayments - the last figure in the list :


 
Mladen Rakic:

Are we using same ePayments - the last figure in the list :


This is the fee for ePayments transfer to other cards Mladen.

ePayments withdrawals from MQL5.com are commission free and all other fees are highly competitive too.

ePayments is the only service that allow (ePayments Mastercard) cash withdrawals at any ATM cash machine with a flat $2.60 fee and not an expensive % fee as most other vendors.

Believe me ePayments is the cheapest way to get your MQL5 money into your pocket.

https://www.epayments.com/ewallet_tariffs.html

https://www.epayments.com/card_tariffs.html

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

This is the fee for ePayments transfer to other cards Mladen.

ePayments withdrawals from MQL5.com are commission free and all other fees are highly competitive too.

ePayments is the only service that allow (ePayments Mastercard) cash withdrawals at any ATM cash machine with a flat $2.60 fee and not an expensive % fee as most other vendors.

Believe me ePayments is the cheapest way to get your MQL5 money into your pocket.

https://www.epayments.com/ewallet_tariffs.html

https://www.epayments.com/card_tariffs.html

Oh well - then I shall have to make one of those cards for me too 😀

In the end will not know which one is which 

 
Mladen Rakic:

Oh well - then I shall have to make one of those cards for me too 😀

In the end will not know which one is which 

You will not regret it Mladen.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You will not regret it Mladen.

Yep! ePayments is very good :)

Looking forward to get it back here soon haha

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