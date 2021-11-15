What is your best method to withdraw the earned money? - page 8
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Hello, @cfd_fx
Sorry,But please dont arguing together,
Please be patient ,Hope this problem will be resolved as soon as possible,
i asked service desk, to know if they have any plan to add an alternative payouts method or not.
but they responded:
also my previous question about webmoney, i explained that here we can not use paypal, or cardpay, but they simply told: "use another method!!":
mql blocked our money, and leave us alone. if they care about their clients, so make webmoney available again, just for 1 Day! and just as a payout method. so we can withdraw our blocked fund and then goodbye to mql, but they don't care! no one checks our talks here, no one take responsibility about this BIG problem...
Paypal is very good and fast. low or 0 commision.
2% of commission
Iranian user can't access to paypal or visa or mastercard because of sanctions.
Can we withdrawal our money from mql5 site to our friend paypal account? is it forbidden or not?
Iranian user can't access to paypal or visa or mastercard because of sanctions.
Can we withdrawal our money from mql5 site to our friend paypal account? is it forbidden or not?
As I know, you can receive your earnings to your registered email in this site as PayPal email.
Unfortunately, it is not possible for us and other users that can not use PayPal and credit card to receive earnings for now.
I hope dear admins do something for us.
Cardpay in my opinion since its a one step system.
money sent by cardpay not arrived after 14 days!
waiting for service desk answer.
Is it possible I can withdraw from my account in MQL5 to my Broker account?
I think this method can solve some transactions problems.
Is it possible I can withdraw from my account in MQL5 to my Broker account?
I think this method can solve some transactions problems.
No
Is it possible I can withdraw from my account in MQL5 to my Broker account?
I think this method can solve some transactions problems.
if your broker accept E-payments you can! but again the problem exist, because you can withdraw from your broker only by your deposited method (E-payment).