Need Help for some modification
Abubakar Saidu: after creating the EA to open buy on buffer ''0'' and sell on buffer '1'
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 EA
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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if (_startTime<= Time[i] && _endTime>=Time[i])Note: your inputs are 0:00 … 3:59 and with the equals your code runs from 0:00:00 … 3:59:00. It does not run on the last minute. By dropping the trailing equals and using 04:00, your code will run from 0:00:00 … 3:59:59 which is what you really want.
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if (_startTime<=Time[i] && _endTime>=Time[i]) { fillu[i] = max; filld[i] = min; histou[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; histod[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;During your proper times you don't fill in buffers 0/1.
if (histoc[i] == 1) { histou[i] = High[i]; histod[i] = Low[i]; } if (histoc[i] ==-1) { histod[i] = High[i]; histou[i] = Low[i]; }Outside of those times you do fill in the historgrams (blue or yellow.)
William Roeder:
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 EA
section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Note: your inputs are 0:00 … 3:59 and with the equals your code runs from 0:00:00 … 3:59:00. It does not run on the last minute. By dropping the trailing equals and using 04:00, your code will run from 0:00:00 … 3:59:59 which is what you really want.
- During your proper times you don't fill in buffers 0/1.
Outside of those times you do fill in the historgrams (blue or yellow.)
Thanks for your reply will be careful..i still don't understand
histou[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; histod[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
i changed the EMPTY_VALUE to Buffer_0/Buffer_1
but still nothing but an ERROR
can you please solve it and reply the right code
this is the mt5 indicator... it was converted to mq4
//------------------------------------------------------------------ #property copyright "© mladen, 2018" #property link "mladenfx@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" //------------------------------------------------------------------ #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 7 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "Channel zone filling" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color1 clrGainsboro,clrGainsboro #property indicator_label2 "Upper limit" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_label3 "Lower limit" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed #property indicator_style3 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_label4 "Breakout bars" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 #property indicator_color4 clrLimeGreen,clrRed #property indicator_width4 2 // //--- // input string inpStartTime = "00:00"; // Start time input string inpEndTime = "03:59"; // Ending time // //--- // double fillu[],filld[],limu[],limd[],histou[],histod[],histoc[]; //------------------------------------------------------------------ // //------------------------------------------------------------------ // // // // // int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0,fillu ,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,filld ,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,limu ,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,limd ,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,histou,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,histod,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(6,histoc,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // //--- // if (_Period>=PERIOD_D1) { Alert("Indicator can work on time frames less than daily only"); return(INIT_FAILED); } IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Channel "+inpStartTime+" "+inpEndTime+" breakout"); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //------------------------------------------------------------------ // //------------------------------------------------------------------ // // // // // int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& open[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double& close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { if (Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<rates_total) return(-1); int _secondsStart = (int)StringToTime("1970.01.01 "+inpStartTime); int _secondsEnd = (int)StringToTime("1970.01.01 "+inpEndTime); int i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-1,0); for (; i<rates_total && !_StopFlag; i++) { datetime _startTime = StringToTime(TimeToString(time[i],TIME_DATE))+_secondsStart; datetime _endTime = StringToTime(TimeToString(time[i],TIME_DATE))+_secondsEnd; double max = ((i>0) ? limu[i-1] : high[i]), min = ((i>0) ? limd[i-1] : low[i]); if (_startTime<= time[i] && _endTime>=time[i]) { max = high[i]; min = low[i]; for (int k=1; i-k>=0 && time[i-k]>=_startTime; k++) { max = MathMax(max,high[i-k]); min = MathMin(min,low[i-k]); } } limu[i] = max; limd[i] = min; if (_startTime<=time[i] && _endTime>=time[i]) { fillu[i] = max; filld[i] = min; histou[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; histod[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } else { fillu[i] = (limu[i]+limd[i])/2.0; filld[i] = (limu[i]+limd[i])/2.0; histou[i] = (close[i]>limu[i] || close[i]<limd[i]) ? high[i] : EMPTY_VALUE; histod[i] = (close[i]>limu[i] || close[i]<limd[i]) ? low[i] : EMPTY_VALUE; histoc[i] = (close[i]>limu[i]) ? 0 : 1; } } return(i); }
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Hello.. am creating an EA based on a custom indicator... the problem is filtering the buy and sell signal
after creating the EA to open buy on buffer ''0'' and sell on buffer '1' but the EA will open only sell orders on a buy/sell signal (all signals)
after trying some modifications for 2 days, and some help from some programmers it will open both a buy and sell at once
am sure the problem is from the indicator coding
suggest sell buffer coding separately and buy buffer coding separately
Thanks