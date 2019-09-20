Issues with Downloads
MacOS does not support the Market (it is well-known information).
Besides, Internet Explorer should be installed on PC for the Market (the Market is using it).
But there were some announcements related to the latest builds of MT4 and MT5 (I did not check it because I do not have Mac):
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New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2085: Integration with Python and Strategy Tester improvements
Added support for "Market", "Signals" and "Search" in Wine. Linux and Mac OS users can now access the largest store of trading applications along with the copy trading service.
PS. from 04th of September 2019.
The other good news, and for now - about Metatrader 4 build 1210 (and higher) -
Added support for "Market", "Signals" and "Search" in Wine. Linux and Mac OS users can now access the largest store of trading applications along with the copy trading service.
MacOS does not support the Market (it is well-known information).
Besides, Internet Explorer should be installed on PC for the Market (the Market is using it).
But there were some announcements related to the latest builds of MT4 and MT5 (I did not check it because I do not have Mac):
----------------
PS. from 04th of September 2019.
The other good news, and for now - about Metatrader 4 build 1210 (and higher) -
cheers Sergey,
I'll boot up windows and try again lol :)
Thanks,
Jay
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Hey All,
Anyone else having issues downloading free ea's/indicators etc from the market place? I just get this error!