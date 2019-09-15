how to access indicator two dimensional indicator buffer
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)!
XIn Li: I got an indicator that is two dimensional buffer. My question is how to access buffer to see whether I got up arrow or down arrow for XAU?
- Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE
button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Messages Editor
- There are no "two dimensional buffer" There are only multiple 1D buffers. You should encapsulate your iCustom calls
to make your code self-documenting.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum
-
SetIndexBuffer(0, arrUSD); SetIndexBuffer(1, arrEUR); SetIndexBuffer(2, arrGBP); SetIndexBuffer(3, arrCHF); SetIndexBuffer(4, arrJPY); SetIndexBuffer(5, arrAUD); SetIndexBuffer(6, arrCAD); SetIndexBuffer(7, arrXAU); SetIndexBuffer(8, arrowUp); SetIndexBuffer(9, arrowDn);Second from the last parameter in iCustom is the buffer index.
William Roeder:
- Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE
button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Messages Editor
- There are no "two dimensional buffer" There are only multiple 1D buffers. You should encapsulate your iCustom
calls to make your code self-documenting.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum
- Second from the last parameter in iCustom is the buffer index.
Thanks Williams.
I edited the first post. I used icustom call as below and what I got from the call is empty value. Please advice.
double BuyArrow8 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"CCFp mtf 2.10- Simplied by HT", 8, 1); //buy double SellArrow9 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"CCFp mtf 2.10- Simplied by HT", 9, 1); //Sell
Either your indicator is broken or your iCustom is. Verify the indicator file name is exactly what you have in the iCustom. A hyphen followed by a space?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I got an indicator that is two dimensional buffer. My question is how to access buffer to see whether I got up arrow or down arrow for XAU? see screen print below
I use icustom call as below and what I got is empty value>
double BuyArrow8 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"CCFp mtf 2.10- Simplied by HT", 8, 1); //buy
double SellArrow9 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"CCFp mtf 2.10- Simplied by HT", 9, 1); //Sell