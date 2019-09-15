Problem with open job.

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Hello!

Two of my clients cannot to select me for job because they get message "Not enough money to pay for the work".

They already deposited their own accounts to pay for work.

What a reason? How to solve?

 

It may be the following:

  • money on their mql5 account is not enough (means: deposit to mql5 more), or
  • MQ did not finish whole the process related to the payment systems/gateways to be inserted for deposit/withdrawal (means: tell them to wait for the beginnign of the week).

Because I just replied on the similar question (related to renting the product) on the post #318 
So, tell them to wait for few more days ... and it is only I can say sorry ..

 
Sergey Golubev:

It may be the following:

  • money on their mql5 account is not enough (means: deposit to mql5 more), or
  • MQ did not finish whole the process related to the payment systems/gateways to be inserted for deposit/withdrawal (means: tell them to wait for the beginnign of the week).

Because I just replied on the similar question (related to renting the product) on the post #318 
So, tell them to wait for few more days ... and it is only I can say sorry ..

Very thanks for reply!
 
Fedor Arkhipov:

Hello!

Two of my clients cannot to select me for job because they get message "Not enough money to pay for the work".

They already deposited their own accounts to pay for work.

What a reason? How to solve?

Reason is due to VAT maybe...

Example: in account of customer have 50$ and he want to pay you 50$(for job).

VAT is 19-20% and should have be total funds 60$(50$ + 20%(10$) = 60$).

Finally, he will receive: "Not enough money to pay for the work".

Another example:


 
Shukurjon Beknazarov:

Reason is due to VAT maybe...

Example: in account of customer have 50$ and he want to pay you 50$(for job).

VAT is 19-20% and should have be total funds 60$(50$ + 20%(10$) = 60$).

Finally, he will receive: "Not enough money to pay for the work".

Another example:


Very thanks for information!
 
Shukurjon Beknazarov:

Reason is due to VAT maybe...

Example: in account of customer have 50$ and he want to pay you 50$(for job).

VAT is 19-20% and should have be total funds 60$(50$ + 20%(10$) = 60$).

Finally, he will receive: "Not enough money to pay for the work".

Another example:


What VAT ? There has never been VAT taken into account on this site. Something new ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
What VAT ? There has never been VAT taken into account on this site. Something new ?

Apparently, MQL5 have moved operations to Europe and so European VAT will be added to prices.

 
Keith Watford:

Apparently, MQL5 have moved operations to Europe and so European VAT will be added to prices.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page30#comment_13205429

Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".
Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".
  • 2019.09.13
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, In the last few days MQL5 has "locked" my funds and won't allow any withdrawals. I have sent a message to them but no reply yet...
 
Keith Watford:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page30#comment_13205429

Ah ok, thanks Keith.
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