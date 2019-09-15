Problem with open job.
It may be the following:
- money on their mql5 account is not enough (means: deposit to mql5 more), or
- MQ did not finish whole the process related to the payment systems/gateways to be inserted for deposit/withdrawal (means: tell them to wait for the beginnign of the week).
Because I just replied on the similar question (related to renting the product) on the post #318
So, tell them to wait for few more days ... and it is only I can say sorry ..
It may be the following:
- money on their mql5 account is not enough (means: deposit to mql5 more), or
- MQ did not finish whole the process related to the payment systems/gateways to be inserted for deposit/withdrawal (means: tell them to wait for the beginnign of the week).
Because I just replied on the similar question (related to renting the product) on the post #318
So, tell them to wait for few more days ... and it is only I can say sorry ..
Hello!
Two of my clients cannot to select me for job because they get message "Not enough money to pay for the work".
They already deposited their own accounts to pay for work.
What a reason? How to solve?
Reason is due to VAT maybe...
Example: in account of customer have 50$ and he want to pay you 50$(for job).
VAT is 19-20% and should have be total funds 60$(50$ + 20%(10$) = 60$).
Finally, he will receive: "Not enough money to pay for the work".
Another example:
Reason is due to VAT maybe...
Example: in account of customer have 50$ and he want to pay you 50$(for job).
VAT is 19-20% and should have be total funds 60$(50$ + 20%(10$) = 60$).
Finally, he will receive: "Not enough money to pay for the work".
Another example:
Reason is due to VAT maybe...
Example: in account of customer have 50$ and he want to pay you 50$(for job).
VAT is 19-20% and should have be total funds 60$(50$ + 20%(10$) = 60$).
Finally, he will receive: "Not enough money to pay for the work".
Another example:
What VAT ? There has never been VAT taken into account on this site. Something new ?
Apparently, MQL5 have moved operations to Europe and so European VAT will be added to prices.
Apparently, MQL5 have moved operations to Europe and so European VAT will be added to prices.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page30#comment_13205429
- 2019.09.13
- www.mql5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page30#comment_13205429
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Hello!
Two of my clients cannot to select me for job because they get message "Not enough money to pay for the work".
They already deposited their own accounts to pay for work.
What a reason? How to solve?