Why system ask me to be a seller?
Hello,
When I try to make a withdraw from my account, I get a message that I need to sign up as a seller.
The strange thing is that I have been a seller for several years ago.
Is this an issue that will be resolved?
Does another seller have a similar issue?
The withdrawal system (and payments in general) is under reform, so please be patient.
As Metaquotes has stated it will be back to normal by Monday or Tuesday (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page30#comment_13205418).
The withdrawal system (and payments in general) is under reform, so please be patient.
As Metaquotes has stated it will be back to normal by Monday or Tuesday (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page30#comment_13205418).
Thank you Eleni for inform.
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Hello,
When I try to make a withdraw from my account, I get a message that I need to sign up as a seller.
The strange thing is that I have been a seller for several years ago.
Is this an issue that will be resolved?
Does another seller have a similar issue?