Experts: 5MinutesScalpingEA
Hi, so this EA only works on EURUSD?
I need a EA same as your system for all the pair, can you please PM me if you can code for me a custom EA?
Hello,
expert can to trade on all pairs and all time frames.
Does the ea trade arrow when they appear from the indicator ?
Yes, correct.
Yes, correct.
Use default settings. With default settings expert get signals from all indicators.
what is trading hours for this ea
when i attach it, its appear market closed ..............
what is trading hours for this ea
when i attach it, its appear market closed ..............
Expert need few ticks count (10) before start runing.
I never can attach this EA to another pairs, Except EURUSD. When i am going to attach this EA to another pair chart then that chart automatically changed to EURUSD. Does anyone face this issue?
@Admin can help with this please?
Expert can to run on all pairs. It not change chart!!!Maybe you don't know how to use any expert.
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5MinutesScalpingEA:
5MinutesScalpingEA uses indicators (5) from 5MinutesScalpingSystem. This expert is to help any user of the system to try some different settings of indicators easy and quickly. Expert need indicators to generate signals. Has the ability to use all of the indicators, or some of them.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos