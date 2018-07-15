aaaaah help ...kaspersky think it's a trojan
Yes!
I have the same problem.
Have also this problem
Put it in Kaspersky's exceptions.
Scan it here first:
- virusscan.jotti.org
This is reply from MetaQuotes -
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Kasperskiy Antivirus определяет Metaeditor из сборки 1881 как Троян
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.07.10 20:03
As usual, this is a false alarm.
Here are the test results on 67 antivirus programs: https://www.virustotal.com/#/file/9c90d08b862633c1f7e6df705949852b164303466dc848b2a8b6d537b99cccf9 and only Kaspersky reacted.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Kasperskiy Antivirus определяет Metaeditor из сборки 1881 как Троян - [ложное срабатывание]
Renat Fatkhullin, 2018.07.15 15:29
The false alarm was fixed in Kaspersky on July 12: https://www.virustotal.com/#/file/9c90d08b862633c1f7e6df705949852b164303466dc848b2a8b6d537b99cccf9
The same file, the same hash (this means that the file has not changed) on the link above shows full purity:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hey all ...after updating MT5, kaspersky pops up and say its a malware -> metaeditor64.exe -> Trojan.win32.khalesi.gju
Nothing found on google and the link from kp goes to /dev/404 ...............naaaaahh
Reinstall software does not help ....
does someone had this too ??
Thanks & Regards