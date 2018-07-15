aaaaah help ...kaspersky think it's a trojan

New comment
[Deleted]  

Hey all ...after updating MT5, kaspersky pops up and say its a malware -> metaeditor64.exe -> Trojan.win32.khalesi.gju

Nothing found on google and the link from kp goes to /dev/404 ...............naaaaahh

Reinstall software does not help ....

does someone had this too ??


Kaspersky Message ( De )


Thanks & Regards

 

Yes!

I have the same problem.

 

Have also this problem

[Deleted]  
okay ...after fresh install and a rescan it still show me this as trojan ...h
 

Put it in Kaspersky's exceptions.

Scan it here first:

https://virusscan.jotti.org/

Jotti's malware scan
  • virusscan.jotti.org
Jotti's malware scan is a free service that lets you scan suspicious files with several anti-virus programs. You can submit up to 5 files at the same time. There is a 100MB limit per file. Please be aware that...
[Deleted]  
okay ..when MQ says its okay, than i will believe it. After adding KP exception ( Settings -> Exception) and restore exe file its back online ..thank you all
New comment