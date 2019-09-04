Need help !! - page 2
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I am not from support team, and I am not from Mql5.
I am public moderator.
Are you just looking for the enemy to spread your public aggression here, right?
:)
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I explained my opinion (whatever you like it or not).
I can add more: if your Metatrader opened many trades after cllosing so the first closing was forced closing (I mean: if you (for example) subscribed to the signal and if you as subscriber closed the trades manually so those trades will be opened once again. May be - it is your case.
And if you were using manulal trading or EA on same trading account so it is exactly the case for closing.
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As to the bug in signal service - I do not believe that Mql5 did this bug especially for you (because it is "too much attention" sorry).
If it is bug so it is the bug for all the people.
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I can suggest to you the following:
write to the service desk with all the log files ... and they may look at it (but do not expect quick reply as the service desk may be very busy with the payment systems to be accepted for this website for example).
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Of course, you may upload the log files here on the thread, and someone may check it to find the reason (in case the service desk is not on quick reply): as far as I know - there are many professional traders/coders on this forum who may read log files to make some conclusion about.
As to me so - I will not help you anymore because I do not like aggressive people who are spreading their public aggression to anyone.
I am not from support team, and I am not from Mql5.
I am public moderator.
Are you just looking for the enemy to spread your public aggression here, right?
:)
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I apologise for this. If there are impolite sentence and make everyone feel bad. XT
English is not my first langanuge. from now on,I will be more careful.
I apologise for this. If there are impolite sentence and make everyone feel bad. XT
English is not my first langanuge. from now on,I will be more careful.
And it is up to you: to follow this advice or not.
Of course, this thread is open thread ..
your trades were closed, but your thread is not yet closed (joking) ..
So, you may receive many advices from many people.
Because as I know - there are many professional users here (incl the users who had similar issue for example).
I have sent you a PM about posting images that include the name of the signal yet you have reposted it and I have deleted it again.
Do not refer to any specific signal in the forum, that includes posting images with the signal name.
If you want to post the image, block out the name of the signal and the signal provider.
Here is some part of logs
As you can see, The signal came from before closing of position. This happened 30 Aug
And this from origin account, Their positions still exist.
I have sent you a PM about posting images that include the name of the signal yet you have reposted it and I have deleted it again.
Do not refer to any specific signal in the forum, that includes posting images with the signal name.
If you want to post the image, block out the name of the signal and the signal provider.
Thank you ,Keith