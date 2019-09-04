A question on MACD
It's the same trading species but the MACD is quite different. Why they are different? The calculation of the MACD is different? How to make the MACD of MT5 the same with the other trading platform? Thanks
Well, first of all you need to have the same broker, the same chart with the same time frame and you can right-click on the MACD chart on MT5 to open the properties and there you can make the necessary changes so that the MACD looks the same as on the other platform if that's what you prefer.
I made a nice script which will change the active chart to be much more readable and usable to see trading signals instantly, I also have the MACD indicator at the bottom of the chart but it's different from what you normally see when you use the standard indicator on MT5, you might be interested in reading my blog post for more info and a download link here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722108
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It's the same trading species but the MACD is quite different. Why they are different? The calculation of the MACD is different? How to make the MACD of MT5 the same with the other trading platform? Thanks