Trading Robot
Please,I wish to purchase a Trading Robot from MQL5 Market,how do I buy it and link it to my trading account?Need your direction.Thank you.
Kingsley Owiriwa:
Please,I wish to purchase a Trading Robot from MQL5 Market,how do I buy it and link it to my trading account?Need your direction.Thank you.
Please,I wish to purchase a Trading Robot from MQL5 Market,how do I buy it and link it to my trading account?Need your direction.Thank you.
1. Login into your MQL5 community account of your MT4/5 terminal at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
2. Click the Market tab, below in the Terminal window.
3. Find the product you want to buy (through browsing or search).
4. Click the product, follow the payment* sequence and then install it.
* If you have difficulties with your payment method, its better to deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5.com account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left.
hi i can't buy robot
<Deleted>
my error
My account has enough balance
robot address : <...>
May be - VAT?
...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.15 07:07It may be VAT (just an idea..).
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