MQL5.community: authorization failed, EURUSD order skipped as no symbol found
Hi all,
I keep getting this message on my terminal log:
MQL5.community: authorization failed
I also have VPS and subscribed to one of the signals.
None of that works so I am basically paying for something I can not use.
My login and password work ok on MQL5 web but my MT4 terminals (one from Ava Trade other from Oanda) can not connect to MQL5 community.
Logging to MQL5 worked ok for 1 day and then stopped.
But even then, none of the transactions from signal provider was executed on my terminal.
I thought I may need VPS so I bought it.
I sarted getting following message on VPS log:
01:12:07.843 '78000631': Signal - position #11854532 sell 0.01 EURUSD. at 1.10878 skipped as no symbol found
Then it all stopped working.
Now I can not even connect to MQL5 community.
I contacted Ava trade and also signal provider and they told me it is MQL5 issue.
I contacted MQL5 (twice so far) and there was no reply at all.
I went throuh all tutorials and the only answer I seem to find to any question there is "read the tutorial or wach the video" - done it and can not find the answer, so will be greatful if someone can really help.
Thank you
First make sure that you haven't changed the MQL5 community password over that period, if you did you need to re-login in MT4/5 with your MQL5 community credentials at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Coommunity tab.
If you have confused your MQL5 community password, you can recover it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Also make sure that you've followed all the signal subscribing steps here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
The case with the EURUSD symbol, not found, has to do with your brokers EURUSD used symbol. You broker probably uses some suffix for EURUSD symbol, like EURUSDm, EURUSD. EURUSD+ or something similar and in such cases the difference in symbol its not mapped correctly by the MQL5 signal copying system.
Ask the signal provider for advice and suggested broker/server setups.
You may need to try with another broker.
Hi,
Thanks for the reply.
I haven't changeg the password, I keep logging to MQL5 website with the same credentials as I try through MT4 terminal - it works 100% on the web but does not work through the terminal.
Regarding EURUSD symbol, most if not all brokers have some suffix but according to some experts here only first six characters matter.
The most annoying thing is that MQL5 service desk didn't even think about replying to my complaints.
There is only one thing that really works well here - that's payments, no issues at all, but once you have paid you are on your own...
Hi,
Thanks for the reply.
I haven't changeg the password, I keep logging to MQL5 website with the same credentials as I try through MT4 terminal - it works 100% on the web but does not work through the terminal.
Regarding EURUSD symbol, most if not all brokers have some suffix but according to some experts here only first six characters matter.
The most annoying thing is that MQL5 service desk didn't even think about replying to my complaints.
There is only one thing that really works well here - that's payments, no issues at all, but once you have paid you are on your own...
Try to reset your password and re-login in both MQL5.com and MT4/5 terminal. Most of the time there is some password confusion that causes the problem.
As for symbols, if only the first 6 characters were important, nobody would have any problem with suffixes, but they do, so the 'experts' are wrong.
The Service Desk doesn't deal with such technical difficulties, the forum is for these matters.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I keep getting this message on my terminal log:
MQL5.community: authorization failed
I also have VPS and subscribed to one of the signals.
None of that works so I am basically paying for something I can not use.
My login and password work ok on MQL5 web but my MT4 terminals (one from Ava Trade other from Oanda) can not connect to MQL5 community.
Logging to MQL5 worked ok for 1 day and then stopped.
But even then, none of the transactions from signal provider was executed on my terminal.
I thought I may need VPS so I bought it.
I sarted getting following message on VPS log:
01:12:07.843 '78000631': Signal - position #11854532 sell 0.01 EURUSD. at 1.10878 skipped as no symbol found
Then it all stopped working.
Now I can not even connect to MQL5 community.
I contacted Ava trade and also signal provider and they told me it is MQL5 issue.
I contacted MQL5 (twice so far) and there was no reply at all.
I went throuh all tutorials and the only answer I seem to find to any question there is "read the tutorial or wach the video" - done it and can not find the answer, so will be greatful if someone can really help.
Thank you