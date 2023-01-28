Unable to receive sms

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Hi, I want to withdraw money from MQL5 as screenshot attached. the problem is I am not receiving any sms. and I don't know how to setup telegram message. help needed thanks.



 
use Telegram message
 
Peng Xia:
use Telegram message

I am not sure how to set it up. that radio button is not clickable,

 
You must contact your mobile operator
 
Asghar Nouri:
You must contact your mobile operator
Is there any way to setup telegram?
 

In last 3 days, i tried 9 times to receive sms from mql5... and i didnt receive any thing.

I made ticket in service desk and wait for their response !!

Is there any one received sms from Iran?

 
Hamed Dehghani:

In last 3 days, i tried 9 times to receive sms from mql5... and i didnt receive any thing.

I made ticket in service desk and wait for their response !!

Is there any one received sms from Iran?

Dear Hamed, 

I did not received sms as well, but received the code by telegram 3 days ago.

I have no Idea if telegram option is still valid.

 
Taher Halimi:

Dear Hamed, 

I did not received sms as well, but received the code by telegram 3 days ago.

I have no Idea if telegram option is still valid.

Yes. but telegram is unaviable now.
I talked with iperator in iran too. they checked all thing and reset sms system too. but still i cant recieve sms.

as you know if we cant recieve sms. we cant use any payment method
 
I didnt find any solution instead of contact service desk in all forums and as you know service desk dont response any one at all!!
 
Is there any solution or user experiance about recieve sms in Iran?
 
Asghar Nouri:
You must contact your mobile operator

contact ans say what to do?

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