Unable to receive sms
use Telegram message
I am not sure how to set it up. that radio button is not clickable,
You must contact your mobile operator
In last 3 days, i tried 9 times to receive sms from mql5... and i didnt receive any thing.
I made ticket in service desk and wait for their response !!
Is there any one received sms from Iran?
In last 3 days, i tried 9 times to receive sms from mql5... and i didnt receive any thing.
I made ticket in service desk and wait for their response !!
Is there any one received sms from Iran?
Dear Hamed,
I did not received sms as well, but received the code by telegram 3 days ago.
I have no Idea if telegram option is still valid.
Dear Hamed,
I did not received sms as well, but received the code by telegram 3 days ago.
I have no Idea if telegram option is still valid.
You must contact your mobile operator
contact ans say what to do?
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Hi, I want to withdraw money from MQL5 as screenshot attached. the problem is I am not receiving any sms. and I don't know how to setup telegram message. help needed thanks.