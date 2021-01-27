Your signal has been disabled for new subscriptions due to a suspected violation of the Rules - page 2
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Originally, signal was opened from July 2020. Because the signal is still disabled, I deleted the signal of mql and recreated it on January 12. By the way, the signal is still disabled.
The signal'id remains the same and MDD is weird also.
Please check it.
You cannot delete a signal and re-connect it again at a later date.
Hi All,
Can someone tell me what is going on?
Your signal has been disabled for new subscriptions due to a suspected violation of the Rules. Your current subscribers will continue to receive trading signals, so keep on trading in the normal mode in order to comply with your obligations under existing subscriptions.
Your Signal can be disabled for the following reasons:
There is no option to get in contact with the mql5 servicedesk regarding this.
Hi All,
Can someone tell me what is going on?
Your signal has been disabled for new subscriptions due to a suspected violation of the Rules. Your current subscribers will continue to receive trading signals, so keep on trading in the normal mode in order to comply with your obligations under existing subscriptions.
Your Signal can be disabled for the following reasons:
There is no option to get in contact with the mql5 servicedesk regarding this.
You should know what is wrong, when there is smoke there is also fire...
If nevertheless you have any questions, contact the Service Desk (choose any subject and write your problem).
You should know what is wrong, when there is smoke there is also fire...
If nevertheless you have any questions, contact the Service Desk (choose any subject and write your problem).
Hi Eleni,
If you have no answer to this question, there is no need to respond. Like I said its not possible to create a ticket regarding signals.
One off my signals has this message, but it s not visable based on what.
Hi Eleni,
If you have no answer to this question, there is no need to respond. Like I said its not possible to create a ticket regarding signals.
One off my signals has this message, but it s not visable based on what.
I know about why automated robot is temporarily disabling some signals from subscription.
One of the reason is the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signals Service FAQ
Rashid Umarov , 2015.05.27 12:42The subscription is prohibited if the current drawdown exceeds 30%.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
In signals for the period prior to the freezing of the account, the drawdown is calculated according to the balance or equity?
Marsel , 2019.06.24 07:29
Equity drawdown is available for the entire equity history, the history volume is available on the corresponding chart.
The drawdown on the balance is determined for the entire history of trading.
and it is your signal:
And I know that once the drawdown is improved so the signal will be available for subscription once again.
I know about why automated robot is temporarily disabling some signals from subscription.
One of the reason is the following:
and it is your signal:
And I know that once the drawdown is improved so the signal will be available for subscription once again.
Hi Sergey,
Thanks for you response
See below, there is not a single glue why...
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