CloaseAllTrade MT5 post dated:August 2019

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Good Day to All. I try to use metaeditor 5. And i try to create EA. please any help from experience coder how to code to "close all trade" in the trade tab window. I try this code " trade.PositionClose(_SYMBOLS) " put at VOID OnTick() but nothing happens or not working. 

<Trade\Trade.mqh>
//--- object of class CTrade 
CTrade trade; 

Void ontick() 
trade.PositionClose(_SYMBOLS) 

//I AM beginner of mql5 (myself study based on here in forum)

 
Hello please look for code examples in codebase here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=close%20all&module=mql5_module_codebase
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Marco vd Heijden:
Hello please look for code examples in codebase here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=close%20all&module=mql5_module_codebase
ok. i try. many thanks.
 
There is one here for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22827
Close all positions
Close all positions
  • www.mql5.com
Closing positions when reaching the Close all if Profit level. The overall profit on all positions is considered regardless of the symbol or magic number. A profit is calculated only when a new bar appears.
 

anybody help to CLOSE ALL TRADE at trade tab using mt5 EA.


int i=PositionsTotal()-1;

                  while (i>=0)

                  {if (trade.PositionClose(PositionGetSymbol(i))) i--;}


this code are not working/nothing happens even there is no error after compiled.


any source code suggestion please...

 
MikelDavao:

Use SRC button, please.


 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba:

Use SRC button, please.

I am using mt5 EA. my problem is the source code NOT functional (source code/idea credit to mql5 forum) or NOTHING happens to close my trade.  now i use SRC button(Sorry i am biggener). i am beginner also in Forex trading and I try to make own EA because in my 3days trade I am loss 35 usd in EURUSD currency.

 //-----------------------bof AUTO CLOSED ALL TRANSACTION------------------------------------
void CloseEverything()
{
  // CTrade c_trade;
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
   {
      {
      int ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);
	//Attached
      PlaySound("ok.wav");
   }
   }

 }  
 //-----------------------eof AUTO CLOSED ALL TRANSACTION------------------------------------


//toolbars error Description
code generated          1       1
0 error(s), 81 warning(s), 1925 msec elapsed            1       82

noted-------------as far as my research I found this below. dated 2019-08-21 12:33 PM +gmt



    

        
            

                
                
ERR_TRADE_DISABLED

                
                
4752

                
                
Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited

            

        
    



    

        
            

                
                

            

        
    

Any Advice how to make auto trading. purpose "Close All Trade"
 

MikelDavao:


        


        


        


        


        
            


            


            


            


            

                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
ERR_TRADE_DISABLED

                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
4752

                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
                
Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited


Click the AutoTrading button.


 
to all moderator who attend my needs. I am very thankful to all you. I am very happy today 2019-08-21 7:43 PM +8 GMT. I am very proud that I have now my own Auto Trading. This is what I need today to "CLOSE" all trade when profit reach from minimum of 0.01 until max(when trading sending a reversal signal). This is a FIRST step of my Auto trading... Happy coding to all. GOOD LUCK to FOREX TRADING
 
Michael Quinatadcan Macasil Macasil #:
to all moderator who attend my needs. I am very thankful to all you. I am very happy today 2019-08-21 7:43 PM +8 GMT. I am very proud that I have now my own Auto Trading. This is what I need today to "CLOSE" all trade when profit reach from minimum of 0.01 until max(when trading sending a reversal signal). This is a FIRST step of my Auto trading... Happy coding to all. GOOD LUCK to FOREX TRADING

hello

I can close all position however if I just want to close sell position only it can not work well even complie ok. Can you have any suggestion

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