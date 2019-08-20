Auto Trading Disable by Client
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Hello,
I tried to create a very simple EA program for closing trade as follows :
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
CTrade trade;
void OnTick()
{
trade.PositionClose(Symbol());
}
But I got the message
CTrade::OrderSend:instant sell 0.01 position #436147760 EURUSD at 1.10811 [auto trading disabled by client]
Note : Current position : buy, 1 lot on EUR USD, and also marked the automated trading column when insert the program.
I tried this and that but problem still exist.
Can anyone help, thanks.