Experts: GridderEA
wish it could work with cents account. I have tested it on demo and I would be gland to test it further on a live cents account
wish it could work with cents account. I have tested it on demo and I would be gland to test it further on a live cents account
Hello,
[see attached]
Do you offer .set files with reduced "relative" drawdown ??
I have not attained a relative drawdown below 35%.
I am aiming for 20% relative drawdown
Please assist.
Thank you.
Richard
Hello,
[see attached]
Do you offer .set files with reduced "relative" drawdown ??
I have not attained a relative drawdown below 35%.
I am aiming for 20% relative drawdown
Please assist.
Thank you.
Richard
Hello,
I don't have any set file.
For low DD need to 'play' with some settings.
Like 'Target Close In Profit (Value $/Lot)' parameter and use the tips as provide in the manual https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720064
- www.mql5.com
Wow! Most impressive work sir!
I suggest this Code is far better than 95% of EAs on MQL Market!
Gridding/hedging/martingale is such a simple concept, but the parameters available here and the Single-Chart/Multiple Pairs ability is significant!
I loved the backtest result I achieved on EU from 2014-2018: the robustness of the strategy within is proven by the fact this test survived!
...although it is most concerning having a drawdown of over 50% - but this is default settings; certainly, a better setting can be achieved!
Wow! Most impressive work sir!
I suggest this Code is far better than 95% of EAs on MQL Market!
Gridding/hedging/martingale is such a simple concept, but the parameters available here and the Single-Chart/Multiple Pairs ability is significant!
I loved the backtest result I achieved on EU from 2014-2018: the robustness of the strategy within is proven by the fact this test survived!
...although it is most concerning having a drawdown of over 50% - but this is default settings; certainly, a better setting can be achieved!
Thank you Mat.
I have devoted over three years of testing and development to this system. Glad you found it interesting.
But, I could not go with pairs with suffix or prefix. What is the solution? Thanks for great EA
try this:
if ( StringSubstr(_Symbol,0,6)=="EURUSD" ) { }
But, I could not go with pairs with suffix or prefix. What is the solution? Thanks for great EA
Hello, Expert gets automatically suffix of symbol
Hi
Thanks for this wonderful work and efferts that you have put into this ea.
I have some questions though.
Can I find any explanation for every setting and what it is intended for? Just to understand all this amazing EA's features.. I met eg. profit closing as geomtric or basket or hybride modes. Those terms I could not understand what means.
Also, can I use this EA for normal grid behavior without any martingale, and how?? Also, does this EA have an function that can let it work so every trade will be closed seperatly and not in a basket. Could be according to the users inputed tp and sl?
Again thanks for this amazing work.
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GridderEA:
t's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. It's a grid, hedging and averaging system.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos