Experts: GridderEA

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GridderEA:

t's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. It's a grid, hedging and averaging system.

GridderEA

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

GridderEA
GridderEA
  • www.mql5.com
NewsReleaseEA FlySystemEA This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfectly on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip...
 

wish it could work with cents account. I have tested it  on demo and I would be gland to test it further on a live cents account 

 
8670254:

wish it could work with cents account. I have tested it  on demo and I would be gland to test it further on a live cents account 

Problem with cents account is, that the usual spread is quite high. At least it is higher than with ECN account; and maybe you get charged overall more, because Brokers don't earn money with cents accounts.
 

Hello,

[see attached]

Do you offer .set files with reduced "relative" drawdown ??

I have not attained a relative drawdown below 35%.

I am aiming for 20% relative drawdown

Please assist.

Thank you.

Richard

 
aq4x:

Hello,

[see attached]

Do you offer .set files with reduced "relative" drawdown ??

I have not attained a relative drawdown below 35%.

I am aiming for 20% relative drawdown

Please assist.

Thank you.

Richard

Hello,

I don't have any set file.

For low DD need to 'play' with some settings.

Like 'Target Close In Profit (Value $/Lot)'  parameter and use the tips as provide in the manual https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720064

GridderEA Pro Manual
GridderEA Pro Manual
  • www.mql5.com
GridderEA Pro Author: Nikolaos Pantzos 2018 EA is an expert to . The expert can trade all input pairs from 1 chart. Expert uses a level of basket profit to close all orders of each pair in profit. With default settings, the expert does not use stop loss level to close orders in loss. Type Operation Mode = Mode to working expert. Open...
 

Wow! Most impressive work sir!

I suggest this Code is far better than 95% of EAs on MQL Market!

Gridding/hedging/martingale is such a simple concept, but the parameters available here and the Single-Chart/Multiple Pairs ability is significant!

I loved the backtest result I achieved on EU from 2014-2018: the robustness of the strategy within is proven by the fact this test survived!

...although it is most concerning having a drawdown of over 50% - but this is default settings; certainly, a better setting can be achieved!


 
Matthew Todorovski:

Wow! Most impressive work sir!

I suggest this Code is far better than 95% of EAs on MQL Market!

Gridding/hedging/martingale is such a simple concept, but the parameters available here and the Single-Chart/Multiple Pairs ability is significant!

I loved the backtest result I achieved on EU from 2014-2018: the robustness of the strategy within is proven by the fact this test survived!

...although it is most concerning having a drawdown of over 50% - but this is default settings; certainly, a better setting can be achieved!


Thank you Mat.

I have devoted over three years of testing and development to this system. Glad you found it interesting.

 
But, I could not go with pairs with suffix or prefix. What is the solution? Thanks for great EA
 
Zul Abd:
But, I could not go with pairs with suffix or prefix. What is the solution? Thanks for great EA

try this:

if ( StringSubstr(_Symbol,0,6)=="EURUSD" ) { }
 
Zul Abd:
But, I could not go with pairs with suffix or prefix. What is the solution? Thanks for great EA

Hello, Expert gets automatically suffix of symbol

 

Hi

Thanks for this wonderful work and efferts that you have put into this ea.


I have some questions though.


Can I find any explanation for every setting and what it is intended for? Just to understand all this amazing EA's features.. I met eg. profit closing as geomtric or basket or hybride modes. Those terms I could not understand what means.


Also, can I use this EA for normal grid behavior without any martingale, and how?? Also, does this EA have an function that can let it work so every trade will be closed seperatly and not in a basket. Could be according to the users inputed tp and sl?


Again thanks for this amazing work.

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