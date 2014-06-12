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I have a question for team of metaquotes: 

I use scripts to close positions to set the take profit / stoploss, etc ... 
in the new build does not work if the key expert advisor is not activated! 

you can separate script expert advisor?? are not exactly the same thing! 

even better if you could decide individually on the graph and which activate and what not; Now instead, you activate all included scripts from a single button!!

 

 why equalize script and expert??

 
salab:
I have a question for team of metaquotes: 

I use scripts to close positions to set the take profit / stoploss, etc ... 
in the new build does not work if the key expert advisor is not activated! 

you can separate script expert advisor?? are not exactly the same thing! 

even better if you could decide individually on the graph and which activate and what not; Now instead, you activate all included scripts from a single button!!

 

 why equalize script and expert??

What are you talking about ?
 
angevoyageur:
What are you talking about ?

if button is disabled of the expert

 

 

not work the scripts that are used to manage orders; 

example: Changing stop loss or takeprofit 

gives  this error: 

trade operations not allowed by settings

 

 

 why equalize script and expert?? 

 
salab:

if button is disabled of the expert

 

 

not work the scripts that are used to manage orders; 

example: Changing stop loss or takeprofit 

gives  this error: 

trade operations not allowed by settings

 

 

Yes it's perfectly normal and has always been so (unless you are talking about MT4?).

By the way, it's how it works. You have to enable auto-trading to run trading operation (from EA AND script).

 
angevoyageur:

Yes it's perfectly normal and has always been so (unless you are talking about MT4?).

By the way, it's how it works. You have to enable auto-trading to run trading operation (from EA AND script).

 is not it ... 

in the previous build using expert was separated from the script 


and anyway if I enable the image as above

but the key is disabled, the script does not work and gives me this error: 

trade operations not allowed by settings 


advice to the team to put a button for each Ea and not a single one for all!

a 

 
salab:

 is not it ... 

in the previous build using expert was separated from the script 


and anyway if I enable the image as above

but the key is disabled, the script does not work and gives me this error: 

trade operations not allowed by settings 


advice to the team to put a button for each Ea and not a single one for all!

 

Of course. You have to enable both.
 
angevoyageur:
Of course. You have to enable both.
I understand ... 

but it is desirable to have as many buttons as many expert are active ... 
and keep separate the use of scripts! 

you give an example: 
I opened 25 trades and I want to close them all with a script ... 
I have to be careful that no expert somewhere, turn on the button, and then drag the script! 
this is cumbersome!
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