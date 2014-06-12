button EA
even better if you could decide individually on the graph and which activate and what not; Now instead, you activate all included scripts from a single button!!
why equalize script and expert??
What are you talking about ?
if button is disabled of the expert
not work the scripts that are used to manage orders;
trade operations not allowed by settings
why equalize script and expert??
if button is disabled of the expert
not work the scripts that are used to manage orders;
trade operations not allowed by settings
Yes it's perfectly normal and has always been so (unless you are talking about MT4?).
By the way, it's how it works. You have to enable auto-trading to run trading operation (from EA AND script).
Yes it's perfectly normal and has always been so (unless you are talking about MT4?).
By the way, it's how it works. You have to enable auto-trading to run trading operation (from EA AND script).
is not it ...
in the previous build using expert was separated from the script
and anyway if I enable the image as above
but the key is disabled, the script does not work and gives me this error:
trade operations not allowed by settings
advice to the team to put a button for each Ea and not a single one for all!
is not it ...
in the previous build using expert was separated from the script
and anyway if I enable the image as above
but the key is disabled, the script does not work and gives me this error:
trade operations not allowed by settings
advice to the team to put a button for each Ea and not a single one for all!
Of course. You have to enable both.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
even better if you could decide individually on the graph and which activate and what not; Now instead, you activate all included scripts from a single button!!
why equalize script and expert??