mql5 forum notification

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If someone replies to my message I do not have any notification...is it normal? :\
 

It is what I found - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.30 21:14

Push notifications:
  • How do I know if someone has replied to the topic?
  • How to invite the person into the topic?

read this small thread with the explanation.

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

It is what I found - 

we can see just as email right?

 
Sergey Golubev:

It is what I found - 

Ok but it doesnt work I guess:


 
Marco Montemari:

Ok but it doesnt work I guess:


I do not know ... at least - no one reported on the forum.
You can write to the service desk asking them to check it for example.

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