mql5 forum notification
If someone replies to my message I do not have any notification...is it normal? :\
It is what I found -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.30 21:14Push notifications:
- How do I know if someone has replied to the topic?
- How to invite the person into the topic?
read this small thread with the explanation.
Sergey Golubev:
It is what I found -
we can see just as email right?
Sergey Golubev:
It is what I found -
Ok but it doesnt work I guess:
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