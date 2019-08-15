Can not connect to signal server
The signal I am subscribing suddenly became not connectable since this week (5th Aug 2019). The trades are still carrying on on the signal's page.
The message "Signal - connecting to signal server" is just repeating in my journal.
The other signals I am subscribing remains fine.
I have contacted the signal provider, he said he had made no changes to the signal.
Here are my screenshots of the setting of the signal, and the repeating message in my journal.
Please help me.
Try to re-synchronize your signal subscription settings with your MQL5 VPS.
SYNCHRONIZATION OF SIGNAL SUBSCRIPTION
1. When you are subscribed to a signal, you should check frequently that your signal subscription is active and you are copying the trades perfectly. Please go to your MT4 Navigator window and right click on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.
2. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
3. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT4 or MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-synchronize with your MQL5 VPS.
4. You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.
WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
So send a report to the service desk to be checked there.
Thank you for your reply.
I have sent this to the service desk but have not received any replies yet.
Try to re-synchronize your signal subscription settings with your MQL5 VPS.
SYNCHRONIZATION OF SIGNAL SUBSCRIPTION
1. When you are subscribed to a signal, you should check frequently that your signal subscription is active and you are copying the trades perfectly. Please go to your MT4 Navigator window and right click on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.
2. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
3. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT4 or MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-synchronize with your MQL5 VPS.
4. You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.
WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
Thank you for your reply.
I am using my own PC instead of MQL5 VPS.
I tried to re-enable the signal by disable it and then enable it. But it does not work.
All of a sudden, from 23:00 JST (UTC +9) 7th August, I was able to connect to the signal again.
I didn't make any change to my settings, neither did the signal provider.
The signal became just not able to connect from me for 3 days and made me bear a huge loss.
All the other signals I was subscribed to worked fine those days.
The service desk replied me several days later, saying "It seems your terminal cannot reach our signal server due to some network problems.".
All of a sudden, from 23:00 JST (UTC +9) 7th August, I was able to connect to the signal again.
I didn't make any change to my settings, neither did the signal provider.
The signal became just not able to connect from me for 3 days and made me bear a huge loss.
All the other signals I was subscribed to worked fine those days.
The service desk replied me several days later, saying "It seems your terminal cannot reach our signal server due to some network problems.".
This is why you should always use a VPS, because if you don't you can always have power or network outages.
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The signal I am subscribing suddenly became not connectable since this week (5th Aug 2019). The trades are still carrying on on the signal's page.
The message "Signal - connecting to signal server" is just repeating in my journal.
The other signals I am subscribing remains fine.
I have contacted the signal provider, he said he had made no changes to the signal.
Here are my screenshots of the setting of the signal, and the repeating message in my journal.
Please help me.