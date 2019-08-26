Symbol name mismatch in signal subscriptions
I have tried to subscribe to a signal but no trades are copied even though there are active trades. I noticed in the Broker I use (Pepperstone UK) all symbols that you can trade on have a .r extension and the normal symbol names is disabled for trading, e.g. EURUSD.r is tradeable but not EURUSD. Is this the reason why the trades are not copied? Is there some workaround?
I find the following warnings in the Journal
2019.08.02 17:09:46.166 'xxxxxxxx': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
From the broker I get the information that it is not possible for them to make the normal symbol names tradeable.
Yes, this could be the reason.
Usually these suffixes are mapped automatically and succesfully but the signal copying system, but in some cases this is not the case.
You may want to try with another broker.
Is it possible to move a subscription from one account to another or do you need to make a new subscription?
Yes, you can: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Kedas, I am also in the Same boat as you. Also with Pepperstone UK and got the same issue. they have .r symbols and i'm unable to copy. Could you please share what did you do to sort that out? Thanks
Also Eleni, I have having a slippage issue with my broker so i moved my signal subscription to new broker Pepperstone. Now pepperston is unable to copy signals due to .r symbol issues .. I'm thinking i should go back to previous broker however the Signal server is asking me to wait 1 week , i'm kind of feeling helpless.. Could you be able to help ?
Kedas, I am also in the Same boat as you. Also with Pepperstone UK and got the same issue. they have .r symbols and i'm unable to copy. Could you please share what did you do to sort that out? Thanks
Also Eleni, I have having a slippage issue with my broker so i moved my signal subscription to new broker Pepperstone. Now pepperston is unable to copy signals due to .r symbol issues .. I'm thinking i should go back to previous broker however the Signal server is asking me to wait 1 week , i'm kind of feeling helpless.. Could you be able to help ?
Its always useful to ask the signal provider about recommended setups.
They usually have a better knowledge about which brokers and servers are the best for copying their signal.
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I have tried to subscribe to a signal but no trades are copied even though there are active trades. I noticed in the Broker I use (Pepperstone UK) all symbols that you can trade on have a .r extension and the normal symbol names is disabled for trading, e.g. EURUSD.r is tradeable but not EURUSD. Is this the reason why the trades are not copied? Is there some workaround?
I find the following warnings in the Journal
2019.08.02 17:09:46.166 'xxxxxxxx': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
From the broker I get the information that it is not possible for them to make the normal symbol names tradeable.