economic caledar widget

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Hello \

i copy html code to add economic calender in Arabic to my website ...but however i chose arabic as a language ..it displayed in english ?

can you help me 


<script type="text/javascript" src="https://c.mql5.com/js/widgets/calendar/widget.js?6"></script>

<div id="economicCalendarWidget"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">

    new economicCalendar({ width: "800", height: "600", mode: 1, lang: "ar", dateformat: "MDY" });

</script>

new economicCalendar({ width: "800", height: "600", mode: 1, lang: "ar", dateformat: "MDY" });
 
  1. Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
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  2. toLowerCase(),-1!=="ru,en,zh,es,pt,ja,de,tr"
    I know little about javascript, but the widget doesn't seem like it supports Arabic.

  3. Your code appears to be identical to what you get from
              Economic calendar widget
    4. Except you use mode=1 not 2
 
hi ... i tried all ways to show arabic economic caleder >>> but it failed . however preview works well and show arabic ?
 
Set
Make sure you add this in the head section 
<Meta charset="utf-8">
And add this attribute to HTML 
<HTML lang="at">

Hope this will solve it
 

Hi dear , this is the code i get from mql5 >>> 



<script type="text/javascript" src="https://c.mql5.com/js/widgets/calendar/widget.js?6"></script>
<div id="economicCalendarWidget"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
    new economicCalendar({ width: "100%", height: "100%", mode: 2, lang: "ar" });
</script>


could u please add the html you mean to get it in arabic ? thanks alot 
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar/widgets

https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar/widgets

Economic calendar widget
Economic calendar widget
  • www.mql5.com
Set (customize) and place the economic calendar widget on your website with automatic updates in real time.
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