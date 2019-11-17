economic caledar widget
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toLowerCase(),-1!=="ru,en,zh,es,pt,ja,de,tr"I know little about javascript, but the widget doesn't seem like it supports Arabic.
- Your code appears to be identical to what you get from
Economic calendar widget Except you use mode=1 not 2
hi ... i tried all ways to show arabic economic caleder >>> but it failed . however preview works well and show arabic ?
Set
Make sure you add this in the head section
<Meta charset="utf-8">
And add this attribute to HTML
<HTML lang="at">
Hope this will solve it
Hi dear , this is the code i get from mql5 >>>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://c.mql5.com/js/widgets/calendar/widget.js?6"></script>
<div id="economicCalendarWidget"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
new economicCalendar({ width: "100%", height: "100%", mode: 2, lang: "ar" });
</script>
could u please add the html you mean to get it in arabic ? thanks alot
Economic calendar widget
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i copy html code to add economic calender in Arabic to my website ...but however i chose arabic as a language ..it displayed in english ?
can you help me
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://c.mql5.com/js/widgets/calendar/widget.js?6"></script>
<div id="economicCalendarWidget"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
new economicCalendar({ width: "800", height: "600", mode: 1, lang: "ar", dateformat: "MDY" });
</script>new economicCalendar({ width: "800", height: "600", mode: 1, lang: "ar", dateformat: "MDY" });