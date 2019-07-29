MT5 stops working in backtest
I am not an expert on this subject (sorry) but some reasons are written on the following summary -
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
If not so it is the coding issue (and I am not a coder sorry).
You probably have an error in the code and then the back-testing stops
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