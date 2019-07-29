MT5 stops working in backtest

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5 build 2093 3 july 2019

 

I am not an expert on this subject (sorry) but some reasons are written on the following summary - 

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

If not so it is the coding issue (and I am not a coder sorry).

 
Marco Montemari:

5 build 2093 3 july 2019

This message appears at the end of EVERY backtest... it just signals that all test data has been processed.

 
Seng Joo Thio:

This message appears at the end of EVERY backtest... it just signals that all test data has been processed.



 
You probably have an error in  the code and then the back-testing stops
 
Mladen Rakic:
You probably have an error in  the code and then the back-testing stops

It happens when I use the debug version ( from code editor)

If I use compiled version it gives no error..indeed: 



Still working fine...

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