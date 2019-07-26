Looking for simple Renko EA

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Can somebody recommend a good Renko EA? The concept is so simple, that probably somebody did this before:

- trade should be flipped after 1, 2 or 3 bricks in the same direction (this 1, 2, 3 should be configurable)

- Renko brick size should be configurable


I'd like to be able to backtest it.


Ideally with a source code.


Thanks in advance for the recommendations!

 
PeterKalw:

Can somebody recommend a good Renko EA? The concept is so simple, that probably somebody did this before:

- trade should be flipped after 1, 2 or 3 bricks in the same direction (this 1, 2, 3 should be configurable)

- Renko brick size should be configurable


I'd like to be able to backtest it.


Ideally with a source code.


Thanks in advance for the recommendations!

HI, would your strategy work in this case for example?


 
Marco Montemari:

HI, would your strategy work in this case for example?


Hopefully yes. That's why I'd like to backtest it.

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