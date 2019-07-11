AUD Swap Rate

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Is it possible for someone at MQL to review and adjust the Swap Rate for AUD? It appears to be 6-7 times higher than it should be! This has been confirmed by online calculators. Australia's interest rate is now the lowest in 30 years at just 1%! NZD should also be reviewed. Thanks
 
GoneLong:
Is it possible for someone at MQL to review and adjust the Swap Rate for AUD? It appears to be 6-7 times higher than it should be! This has been confirmed by online calculators. Australia's interest rate is now the lowest in 30 years at just 1%! NZD should also be reviewed. Thanks

The Swap is decided by your broker not MQL.

 
MMOmaster35:

The Swap is decided by your broker not MQL.

Not on the Demo Account it's not!
 
GoneLong:
Not on the Demo Account it's not!

Many brokers (almost all the brokers) are proposing demo accounts.

Open account - post #971

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Candles Have Disappeared On Chart MT5

Alain Verleyen, 2017.12.02 15:41

You are right. Though Metaquotes itself is confusing people with their "demo" account which is only available to get free beta testers. 

To everyone : Metaquotes is NOT a broker, don't use it unless you know what you are doing. Use a demo account with a real broker, there are plenty.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Many brokers (almost all the brokers) are proposing demo accounts.

Open account - post #971

Thanks for your reply Sergey... most interesting. So other than Swap Rates, could this fact also be affecting the results of my practice trading?
 
GoneLong:
Thanks for your reply Sergey... most interesting. So other than Swap Rates, could this fact also be affecting the results of my practice trading?

The people are using MetaQuotes-Demo to upgrade Metatrader to new build (it is automatically upgraded if Metatrader is connected to MetaQuotes-Demo server), or to test beta versions (beta builds) of MT5 to report about bugs in beta builds.

For any other cases - the traders are using demo account of the broker they are planning to use for real account.
For example, if I plan to trade Crude Oil so I will open demo account with one broker, and if everything is fine so I will open the real account with this broker.

Example of my MT5 - 

and one of my MT4 - 

 
Sergey Golubev:

The people are using MetaQuotes-Demo to upgrade Metatrader to new build (it is automatically upgraded if Metatrader is connected to MetaQuotes-Demo server), or to test beta versions (beta builds) of MT5 to report about bugs in beta builds.

For any other cases - the traders are using demo account of the broker they are planning to use for real account.
For example, if I plan to trade Crude Oil so I will open demo account with one broker, and if everything is fine so I will open the real account with this broker.

Example of my MT5 - 

and one of my MT4 - 

Got it! Thanks Sergey and also MMOmaster35 for your replies. Perhaps MQL should advertise a Beta Version rather than a Demo Account? I am grateful for the clarification (excuse my ignorance) from you both. :-)
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