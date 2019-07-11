AUD Swap Rate
- Calculating US500 Index Swap Rates in AUD
- Futures bonding - finding seams
- EURUSD signal
Is it possible for someone at MQL to review and adjust the Swap Rate for AUD? It appears to be 6-7 times higher than it should be! This has been confirmed by online calculators. Australia's interest rate is now the lowest in 30 years at just 1%! NZD should also be reviewed. Thanks
The Swap is decided by your broker not MQL.
The Swap is decided by your broker not MQL.
Not on the Demo Account it's not!
Many brokers (almost all the brokers) are proposing demo accounts.
Open account - post #971
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Candles Have Disappeared On Chart MT5
Alain Verleyen, 2017.12.02 15:41
You are right. Though Metaquotes itself is confusing people with their "demo" account which is only available to get free beta testers.
To everyone : Metaquotes is NOT a broker, don't use it unless you know what you are doing. Use a demo account with a real broker, there are plenty.
Thanks for your reply Sergey... most interesting. So other than Swap Rates, could this fact also be affecting the results of my practice trading?
The people are using MetaQuotes-Demo to upgrade Metatrader to new build (it is automatically upgraded if Metatrader is connected to MetaQuotes-Demo server), or to test beta versions (beta builds) of MT5 to report about bugs in beta builds.
For any other cases - the traders are using demo account of the broker they are planning to use for real
account.
For example, if I plan to trade Crude Oil so I will open demo account with one broker, and if everything is fine so I will open the real account with this broker.
Example of my MT5 -
and one of my MT4 -
The people are using MetaQuotes-Demo to upgrade Metatrader to new build (it is automatically upgraded if Metatrader is connected to MetaQuotes-Demo server), or to test beta versions (beta builds) of MT5 to report about bugs in beta builds.
For any other cases - the traders are using demo account of the broker they are planning to use for real
account.
For example, if I plan to trade Crude Oil so I will open demo account with one broker, and if everything is fine so I will open the real account with this broker.
Example of my MT5 -
and one of my MT4 -
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