VPS not working when my computer is off or internet is off

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I have rented VPS for 2 accounts. I only get notifications when  my computer is on and when internet is on on MT4 and MT5 is on in the computer.When the computer is off or internet is off, I do not get the notifications in my mobile MT4 and MT5. Those of IC Markets accounts. 
 
Did you contact the Service Desk?
 

I do not know about notifications (because MQL5 VPS is for autotrading by EAs and/or by subscription; VPS is not for notifications).
But you can check the following - 

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How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530

Synchronize - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508 

to make in shorter:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/289348 

Virtual Platform Logs - everything should be rwirtten on those logs

It means: if MQL5 VPS does not work so you can see it from Virtual Platform Log
missing signal trades
missing signal trades
  • 2017.03.23
  • www.mql5.com
I have been subscribed to a signal for 1 month and up until now have had only 2 trades have been made on my account...
 
Patrick Magongo:
I have rented VPS for 2 accounts. I only get notifications when  my computer is on and when internet is on on MT4 and MT5 is on in the computer.When the computer is off or internet is off, I do not get the notifications in my mobile MT4 and MT5. Those of IC Markets accounts. 

Have you migrated correctly your EAs and charts to your MQL5 VPS servers?

After you've properly setup your EAs on your MT4/5 terminal charts, you need to click the Autotrading button and then right click the MQL5 VPS server on the Navigator window and choose: Synchronize Experts, Indicators.

Then your trading is moved to the MQL5 VPS server and is stopped locally.



 
Patrick Magongo:
I have rented VPS for 2 accounts. I only get notifications when  my computer is on and when internet is on on MT4 and MT5 is on in the computer.When the computer is off or internet is off, I do not get the notifications in my mobile MT4 and MT5. Those of IC Markets accounts. 

I think you did not configure your Virtual VPS at all. Follow the installation instructions

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