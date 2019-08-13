MQL5 VPS not working-confirmation
I have so many times noticed that the mql5 vps Im renting for $10 does not give expected and promised results. When my computer is off, I do not get alerts from indicators attached in MT4 . Also when my internet is off or having problems, I do not get alerts.Really really I never had a VPS all the time. I have given it months to confirm my suspicions and yes it does not give promised results.
- VPS not working when my computer is off or internet is off
- VPS does not work when the computer is turned off
- Vps not working when I turn off my computer, can someone please help
Patrick Magongo:
I have so many times noticed that the mql5 vps Im renting for $10 does not give expected and promised results. When my computer is off, I do not get alerts from indicators attached in MT4 . Also when my internet is off or having problems, I do not get alerts.Really really I never had a VPS all the time. I have given it months to confirm my suspicions and yes it does not give promised results.
I have so many times noticed that the mql5 vps Im renting for $10 does not give expected and promised results. When my computer is off, I do not get alerts from indicators attached in MT4 . Also when my internet is off or having problems, I do not get alerts.Really really I never had a VPS all the time. I have given it months to confirm my suspicions and yes it does not give promised results.
Make sure that you've completed all the steps below:
1. Open your MT4/5 terminal, locally in your computer.
2. Load your EA on the chart of the currency pair you want to trade.
3. Setup your EA settings.
4. Click the Autotrading button and make sure that you see a smiling face on the upper right corner of your chart.
5. Right click on the MQL5 VPS server, in the Navigator window >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
6. Right click on the MQL5 VPS server >> Journals and make sure you read in the log file something like: 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled.
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