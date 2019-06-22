Bought signal and by mistake I set up to my demo account
I just bought a signal and it is now operating on my demo account and not on my real account. As you see I am a noob, but I need to ask, can I change this setup to my real account? Or I need to pay again for the same signal?
- MQL5 VPS Move
- signal synchronisation issue
- Branch for questions on signalling subscriptions
Please write to service desk and explain in a few lines what you did and what went wrong.
Marco vd Heijden:
Please write to service desk and explain in a few lines what you did and what went wrong.
Please write to service desk and explain in a few lines what you did and what went wrong.
Thank you Marco, I already did it, however they answered:
"Dear user, Thank you for submitting your request. However, please note that we accept only mql account payment related issues via Service Desk. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum. MQL5 Support"
ovsalazar:
I just bought a signal and it is now operating on my demo account and not on my real account. As you see I am a noob, but I need to ask, can I change this setup to my real account? Or I need to pay again for the same signal?
I just bought a signal and it is now operating on my demo account and not on my real account. As you see I am a noob, but I need to ask, can I change this setup to my real account? Or I need to pay again for the same signal?
Yes, you can move your signal subscription to your real account here, but only once a week, so be precise with the details: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Thank you Guys, it worked now.
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